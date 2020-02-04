advertisement

Anaheim Ducks left wing, Rickard Rakell (67), avoids a hit by defender Ron Hainsey (81) of Ottawa Senators during the first round of an NHL hockey game on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, in Ottawa, Ontario. (Fred Chartrand / The Canadian Press via AP)

Anaheim Ducks’ left wing, Rickard Rakell (67), and Ottawa’s Senator Center, Chris Tierney (71), fight along in the first round of an NHL hockey game on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, in Ottawa, Ontario Boards. (Fred Chartrand / The Canadian Press via AP)

The right wing of the Ottawa Senator, Drake Batherson (19), shoots a shot as Anaheim Ducks Center Derek Grant (38) and Anaheim Ducks Center Carter Rowney (24) defend in Ottawa on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 , Ontario. (Fred Chartrand / The Canadian Press via AP)

Anaheim Ducks right wing, Ondrej Kase (25), controls the puck, while Ottawa Senators right wing, Scott Sabourin (49), controls the first section of an NHL on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, in Ottawa, Ontario -Hockey game defended. (Fred Chartrand / The Canadian Press via AP)

The right wing of the Ottawa Senator, Drake Batherson (19), fights against Anaheim Ducks left wing, Max Jones (49) in the second round of an NHL hockey game on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, in Ottawa, Ontario, in Ottawa, Ontario. , (Fred Chartrand / The Canadian Press via AP)



Anaheim Ducks defender Josh Manson (42) runs with the pucks while Ottawa Senators defender Mike Reilly (5) runs the first period of an NHL on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, in Ottawa, Ontario. Defended hockey game. (Fred Chartrand / The Canadian Press via AP)

Brady Tkachuk (7) of Ottawa Senators left wing and Connor Brown (28) of Ottawa Senators teammate's right wing fight to control the puck against Anaheim Ducks defender Korbinian Holzer (5) in the second round of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, February 4, 2020 in Ottawa, Ontario. (Fred Chartrand / The Canadian Press via AP)

Ottawa Senators left wing Anthony Duclair (10) and Anaheim Ducks defender Cam Fowler (4) fight for the puck in the second round of an NHL hockey game on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 in Ottawa, Ontario , (Fred Chartrand / The Canadian Press via AP)

The left wing of Anaheim Ducks, Rickard Rakell (67), shoots the shootout winner of Ottawa’s goalkeeper Marcus Hogberg (35) in Ottawa on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. (Fred Chartrand / The Canadian Press via AP)



Anaheim Ducks goalkeeper John Gibson (36) stops the right wing of Ottawa’s Senator, Drake Batherson (19), during a shoot in an NHL hockey game in Ottawa, Ontario, on February 4, 2020. (Fred Chartrand / The Canadian Press via AP)

Anaheim Duck’s right wing Ondrej Kase (25) meets goalkeeper Marcus Hogberg (35) from Ottawa Senators during a shootout in an NHL hockey game in Ottawa, Ontario, on February 4, 2020. (Fred Chartrand / The Canadian Press via AP)

Anaheim Ducks left wing, Max Jones (49), collides with Ottawa Senator goalkeeper Marcus Hogberg (35) and Ottawa Senator defender Mike Reilly (5). Fred Chartrand / The Canadian Press via AP)

OTTAWA, Ontario – Rickard Rakell scored the shootout winner Tuesday night and the Ducks defeated the Ottawa Senators 3-2.

Nick Ritchie and Ondrej Kase scored on the Ducks, who have won four of their last five.

John Gibson scored 30 saves when the Ducks improved to 2-0 after a 5-game stroke that started with a 3-1 win over the Kings at Staples Center.

Duck trainer Dallas Eakins thought his team was playing slowly and turning the puck far too often and need to control the pace better if they wanted to continue to be successful on this road trip.

“We were very lucky,” said Eakins. “I’m not sure we got what we deserved. It wasn’t a very good game from us, but John Gibson held us down and we got a timely rating.”

Drake Batherson and Artem Anisimov scored a goal for Ottawa. Marcus Hogberg stopped 26 shots.

With 10 home games this month, the senators hope to improve their record at the Canadian Tire Center, where they have been 1-4 against 5 in the last 10 games.

The Ducks opened the gate in the middle of the first half when Ritchie Hampus hit Lindholm’s shot to defeat Hogberg.

The senators joined it early in the period when Batherson scored a power game goal for his second of the season.

Kase got a bounce from the backboards and put a backhand in to score 2-1 at 13:35 in the second section.

Anisimov’s tenth win of the season ended with a Powerplay goal at the beginning of day three of the match with 2: Colin White’s shot missed Gibson.

Ottawa seemed to tie the game late in the period, but the ducks challenged and, after review, were considered offside.

“It’s a bit of pond hockey when it’s three against three and can go either way,” said Ottawa’s Jean-Gabriel Pageau of the extension. “We had our chances, they had their chances and there is a shootout and that’s not hockey, but that’s what there is so little we can do at the moment.”

REMARKS

Anthony Duclair took the ceremonial go-ahead for the senators when Willie O’Ree dropped the puck as part of the NHL Black History Month celebrations. … Cody Goloubef and Mikkel Boedker were healthy scratches for the senators.

NEXT

The ducks are playing in Montreal Canadiens on Thursday.

