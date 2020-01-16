advertisement

Maybach Music Group leader Rick Ross doesn’t do it regularly at all. The hip hop veteran went online this week to share photos of himself doing stupid things around the heavyweights of music.

Key facts: This week, Yung Renzel went on Instagram with photos of himself in elegant attire at a YouTube Music event in Georgia.

2020 surrounded by leaders and legends: Lyor Cohen with @youtube @google family. We’re toasting with @officialbelaire tonight #MMG #blackbottleboys #redcarpet #boss. . @freaky_mccav

A post shared by The Boss Rick Ross (@richforever) January 15, 2020 at 5:57 p.m. PST

Business is the bottom line.

A post shared by The Boss Rick Ross (@richforever) January 15, 2020 at 10:46 p.m. PST

In December 2019, Ross hit Instagram with a photo of his son William Roberts III hanging out with retired NFL legend Dan Marino.

In November 2019, Ross's ex-girlfriend Tia Kemp hit IG with a look at their teenage son.

In September 2019, Kemp shared a photo of herself alongside William.

