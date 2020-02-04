advertisement

You have 8 free articles left today, enjoy reading.

Rick Peterson is an Edmonton businessman and a candidate for the leadership of the Conservative Party of Canada.

Trump’s years have not been kind to Canada.

advertisement

Canada has fallen behind the Americans in terms of our standard of living and economic growth. We were forced to renegotiate NAFTA which tied us even closer to the US and reduced trade opportunities elsewhere. Our prime minister has a rocky relationship with President Trump himself, and our influence in Washington is also declining.

The era of Lester Pearson had a major role in Canada on the global stage feels far-fetched. Because that’s the case.

Some will say this is all we can hope for when dealing with an unpredictable American president. Maybe. Buts simply shrugging our shoulders and shifting to a protective cap is a failed policy and that is exactly what we have seen from the Trudeau Liberals.

The essence of good public policy and a true test of leadership is to overcome these challenges and deliver on the great promise of our country.

We can see the rising cost of inappropriate and inappropriate policy on our national debt levels, the cost of living, and the gloomy gap between American and Canadian prosperity. We seem to have stalled on the status quo, unable to imagine and execute new approaches that will aggravate our economy and restore Canadian vitality.

We need a bold vision for Canada. One thing that will allow us to not only cling to the Americans, but to beat them in their game. Trump’s approach to revitalizing the US economy has famously employed tax cuts and regulation, but the real story has been its impact on consumer and investor confidence. This tangible confidence in the future has taken the stock market to new levels, backed by new investments and spending that have overcome the weaknesses of Trump’s trade policies with China and others.

We need to restore Canadian pride in our economy, but without other US aberrant policies like high tariffs and rising debt. The best way to do this is to create wide open horizons for Canadian and global businesses and dramatically reduce the cost of living for all of us.

These are both the votes of faith in ourselves and our country and its potential.

My plan as the next Conservative Prime Minister of Canada is to dramatically cut costs for all Canadians. I will begin by eliminating corporate income tax, thereby addressing the needs of investors and global job creators who will see Canada as the world’s best place to do business and create wealth. And I will reduce the costs of everyday items like mortgages, banking, television and the Internet by opening up protected sectors to the winds of competition.

According to my plan, our economy will have a burst of growth. This will initially increase our income and then become self-sustaining because these bold changes will increase our value for the future. Low cost investments, cheaper finances, easier and healthier companies and better access to the digital world – these are exactly what we need to move our standards of living to the next level.

What does this mean for all of us? Lower rates, faster and better service and more choices for everything. Less banking fees. Smaller mobile bills. Faster access to better services and healthcare. Rural high speed internet.

As always, there will be Nervous Nellies who will argue that this is impossible. That will cost a lot. That will be very difficult. To them, I say this: just look at us. A conservative government under my leadership will quickly execute a responsible fiscal plan that will pay for tax cuts and reduce government deficits at the same time.

This will clearly show to Canadian businesses that it is in their interest to work harder, sharpen their pens, drop prices, provide better service and provide more choices. It makes no sense that Canadians have to pay more and accept less in globalized markets today.

Canada does not need to rely on the US, as we do now, to decide our future. Instead, we need new, bold policies and new leadership to put those ideas into play.

We need to get our house in order. And the first steps to take may not be small and timid.

My promise to all Canadians is this: I will promote and fight for the policies that are needed to secure this highly achievable future. We will emerge from the shy clutch that the Liberal government is now and emerge on the world stage with energy, confidence and strength.

We will be the winners. We will be brave.

advertisement