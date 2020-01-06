advertisement

Justin Roiland, co-creator of “Rick & Morty”, brings a new Claymation series to Quibi, the upcoming streaming service that is only available for mobile phones and will be released on Monday morning.

Roiland’s new show, called “Gloop World”, will follow the bizarre yet related life of Bob Roundy and Funzy, two anthropomorphic blobs who, according to Quibi, are roommates. “Gloop World” was developed by Roiland, John Harvatine IV (“Crossing Swords”) and Eric Towner (“Buddy Thunderstruck”). Harvatine was to run the show.

Stoopid Buddy Stoodios’ Seth Green, Matthew Senreich, Chris Waters and Towner and Harvatine will act as executive producers.

“‘Gloop World’ has been a dream of mine for almost seven years,” Roiland said in a statement. “A tactile sound animation show with a mysterious, strange and sprawling world and really funny characters, fingerprints and everything. I couldn’t have done it without the people at Stoopid Buddy Stoodios who understood exactly what I meant when I wanted the sound animation to have an imperfect approach where you can see the animators at work. I want the Gloop characters to feel like you can reach into your phone and grab them yourself. I can’t wait to share this weird, silly show with the world! “

Quibi, which is scheduled to launch on April 6, 2020, has added rapid content in the past few weeks. Quibi recorded a new series by Ridley Scott last month – just a few days after a new show by Kris and Kendall Jenner was added to the list. Bill Murray has also recently appeared in Peter Farrelly’s comedy series “The Now”, in which he will appear in a recurring role alongside star Dave Franco.

The company, headed by Katzenberg and CEO Meg Whitman, has put dozens of shows from major stars like Justin Timberlake, Jennifer Lopez and Stephen Curry in the spotlight in 2019. She announced last month that it had sold out its $ 150 million advertising inventory for the first year.

Quibi shows are only available on mobile devices, with each episode lasting no more than 10 minutes. The app will cost $ 4.99 per month for ad-free television or $ 7.99 for ad-free television when it launches next spring.

Whitman and Katzenberg will be discussing Quibi in a keynote later this week at CES in Las Vegas.

