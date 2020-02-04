advertisement

Darling, I shrunk It is rumored that kids star Rick Moranis is retiring because of a restart of the popular 80s comedy.

The 66-year-old has not appeared in a major live-action movie since 1997’s sequel to Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves !. While he was involved in some voice-over and animation work, he mostly stayed out of the spotlight.

However, this could soon change as it became known that the actor is in “early retirement talks” and is playing a major role in the upcoming restart, Shrunk.

Disney Insider brought the news, despite stressing that Moranis has not yet officially signed the project. If the 66-year-old chooses to participate, he will repeat his role as Wayne Szalinski, the scientist who accidentally downsized his own and two neighboring children.

The restart, which is said to have been about three decades after the original, sounds relatively grumpy compared to the original, since Wayne leads a sheltered life after the loss of his wife.

Aware that family ties have loosened over time but appear to be afraid to confront someone directly. [Wayne] has been tinkering in his attic for decades, dealing with the grief of losing his wife.

When we meet him for the first time, he accidentally shrinks and flies around with a shrunken drone – apparently lost in a constant tinkering and experimenting that often endangers himself and his family.

He later announced that he had withdrawn to find a solution to contain Diane’s cancer, but had difficulty coping with the times. His guilt and shame can be felt. The truth emerges from the crisis in which the children have shrunk and the bonds between him and his children begin to develop again.

In the late 90s, Moranis took a step back from Hollywood to focus on raising his children after losing his wife – a decision he “absolutely didn’t regret”.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter in 2015, the actor said it was “important” for him to focus on his children, although he would admit that he was open to returning to the big screen, “for anything he was interested in.” would find. “

Shrunk is reportedly going to start filming in the coming months with a view to a theatrical release. No official release date has been set, although it is expected to arrive in 2021.

