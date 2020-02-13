Children who grew up in the 80s and 90s will remember Rick Moranis from films such as “Ghostbusters”; “Small shop of horrors”; “Spaceballs”; “The Flintstones”; and ‘Honey, I Shrunk the Kids’, and its aftermath. But he disappeared for years. We even deepened what happened to the actor a few years ago.

More recently, moviegoers have wondered if Rick Moranis could return to the big screen for the latest reboot of “Ghostbusters”, entitled “Ghostbusters: Afterlife”.

But it looks like the actor will make a comeback with the “ Honey I Shrunk the Kids ” franchise instead.

The cinematic trilogy with Moranis hit screens between 1989 and 1997. There was also a spin-off TV series that lasted three seasons between 1997 and 2000.

Now the franchise is receiving treatment for the restart suite. Moranis is about to strike a deal to return as mad scientist Wayne Szalinski.

‘Shrunk’ marks the third sequel to the original ‘Honey I Shrunk the Kids’. “ Frozen ” star Josh Gad is tied up to play Nick Szalinski, the adult son of the character of Moranis. Nick is himself an ambitious scientist and ends up, you guessed it, by accidentally shrinking his children, Wayne’s grandchildren.

Joe Johnston, who made his directorial debut with “ Honey, I Shrunk The Kids ” and then directed “ Captain America: The First Avenger, ” is also expected to return.

Deadline also reports that the film will be made for theatrical release now, not Disney + as originally planned.

.