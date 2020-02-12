Rick Moranis is officially confirmed to return for a sequel to Honey, I Shrunk The Kids.

The new film Shrunk is supposed to be a continuation of the popular film from 1989 and tell the story of Wayne Szalinski’s son, who is now an adult and aspires to be a scientist like his father.

Moranis played Wayne in Honey, I Shrunk The Kids, and when Shrunk was announced, there was much speculation as to whether he would retire and return to the role.

Now both Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter have confirmed that the actor has signed a contract with Disney to get his character back on the screen.

Moranis stepped out of the spotlight in 1997 to focus on raising his children. He hasn’t appeared in a major live-action movie since Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves, continued in 1997, so fans of the franchise will no doubt be thrilled by the news of his return.

According to the Disney news site DisInsider, the pitch for the new film is:

Aware that family ties have loosened over time but seem to be afraid to confront someone directly. [Wayne] has been tinkering in his attic for decades, dealing with the grief of losing his wife.

When we meet him for the first time, he accidentally shrinks and flies around on a shrunken drone – apparently lost in a continuous tinkering and experimenting that often puts him and his family at risk.

He later reveals that he has locked himself away to find a solution that he [woman] can use to reduce Diane’s cancer, but found it difficult to deal with when time ran out.

His guilt and shame can be felt. Through the crisis of the children who have shrunk, the truth emerges and the bonds between him and his children begin to develop again.

Shrunk will also play Josh Gad, who voiced the beloved snowman Olaf in Frozen. David Hoberman produces and Todd Rosenberg writes the screenplay.