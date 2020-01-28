advertisement

Rick, Morty and Summer are stuck in their worst nightmare: chip propaganda.

Pringles

As Bryan Cranston’s / Mountain Dew / “The Shining” ‘s nightmare has intensified recently, no IP is certain to become food for a Super Bowl commercial. This truth also applies to Adult Swims “Rick and Morty”, a series whose relationship to other brands is at best … cheeky.

But unlike the catalysts for a whole range of Super Bowl ads, “Rick and Morty” has at least the ability to add a meta comment to the entire corporate farce (and still be a tooth in this machine). These gears are literally in this special Super Bowl commercial.

What starts as Rick and Summer when they just watch a – to be honest – lackluster – Pringles Super Bowl commercial quickly turns into a Pringles commercial within a Pringles commercial. Of course, Rick quickly realizes that they are in a Pringles commercial. Of course, Morty is also a Pringles robot.

“Pringles! We’re caught in a Pringles ad. They must have taken us to sleep,” explains Rick Summer, showing the Pringles logo below. He also mentions that “they” warned him that this was going to happen (Because this is a 30-second commercial instead of a 30-minute TV show, there is not enough time to explain who “they” are or why this happens.) There is only enough time for an army of Morty – Robots – you know, Mort-Bots – who attack and spit out their evil message, stacking Pringles flavors to make new ones.

As the official Twitter of “Rick and Morty” explains: “The takeover of the flavors has started.” Help us all.

