Pringles has released its commercial for this year’s Super Bowl. It involves the most popular mad scientist and his nervous grandson, also known as Rick and Morty.

Unless it’s not really Morty because the teenager has been replaced by an enthusiastic robot hungry for stackable chips.

The commercial starts with Rick watching a Pringles commercial on TV, but soon realizes that everything is not what it seems.

Check out the ad here:

As soon as Morty enters the scene and develops a strong selling idea to stack Pringles to create new flavor combinations, Rick knows what’s going on and grabs him on the ground.

As it turns out, the family is caught in a Pringles ad that reaches the edge of the Mortys robot and urges Rick to try out different flavor combinations. Even the house’s infrastructure was taken over by the company when Rick tore off the wallpaper to reveal the Pringles logo.

Garing Maguire, Senior Director Marketing at Pringles, told The Drum that the idea of ​​working with Rick and Morty came about when the company drew parallels between his idea of ​​taste stacking and the show’s multiverse concept.

The premise of Rick and Morty’s show is that they go into different universes – the multiverse, just infinite. They have interdimensional cables and anything is possible in the world of Rick and Morty.

And we said that there is probably something for us that shows the endless possibilities of stacking different flavors of Pringles.

(Rick and Morty are) humorous, it’s quirky, but there are a lot of people and fans in this group. So we decided to speak to the Rick and Morty team.

We were very happy when (makers) Dan (Harmon) and Justin (Roiland) came back and said they would love to work with us. You must also have seen something from Pringles that you liked.

Not only did the two teams bring Pringles into the world of Rick and Morty, they also found a way to bring Rick and Morty into the world of Pringles by creating Pickle Rick chips.

The flavor will hit stores before Super Bowl 2020, which means fans can stock up on them before the break to watch the game.

Hopefully Rick and Morty will find a way to escape the world of Pringles, although I have to say that a world full of chips isn’t the worst place to get trapped.

