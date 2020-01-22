advertisement

The Richland Two W. R. Rogers Adult, Continuing & Technology Education Center will offer a tax-free partnership with SC Thrive

January 22, 2020 11:39 am EST

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – Need Tax Help? Richland School District Two has partnered with SC Thrive to offer free tax services.

According to district officials, The Richland Two W. R. Rogers Adult Education and Technology Center will offer tax-free help. According to the organizer, eligible Richland Two employees, family members and community members can meet with a tax specialist for free on Wednesday, February 12, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and have their taxes filed for 2019.

Adjusted gross income (AGI) for individual taxpayers must be less than $ 65,000 and less than $ 95,000 if the marriage is registered jointly, officials say.

If you want to take advantage of tax-free help, you have to make an appointment and bring certain documents with you.

Here’s how it works: Call the W. R. Rogers Center at 803-736-8787

Required documents: Tax return 2018 (for the tax ID number, for customers who want an e-file)

All W-2 and 1099 forms for 2019 A government issued ID Social security number (s) Information on income and health insurance The bank routing number and bank account number for direct deposit, if applicable.

