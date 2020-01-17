advertisement

January 17, 2020, 00:01 am EST

Columbia, SC (WOLO) – The official start of Black History Month was no more than a week ago, but the Richland Library is starting something with its Black History Month 2020 fair: “The Jubilation Begins” earlier.

The organizers say that the fair is a happy celebration of the history, contributions and culture of African-Americans.

The fair, which is free and open to the public, features African storytelling and drumming by Healing Force. A health fair, exercise tips and training trails, an exhibition of African American inventors to name just a few of the things you and your family can enjoy.

The fun begins on Saturday, January 25th, at 10:30 a.m. and ends at 3:30 p.m. in Richland Library (Main) at 1431 Assembly Street in downtown Columbia.

Click here for the full list of times for the event

