advertisement

RICHLAND CO., SC (WOLO) Richland County’s Cemetery is the final resting place for more than 700 people. Those who are buried there are either not identified or not claimed, or in some cases families need help to bring their relatives to rest.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office holds a cemetery service three or four times a year, at which a dignified funeral is held with the help of volunteers such as Pastor Tim Phillips of the Riverland Hills Baptist Church.

Coroner Gary Watts started the program when he took office over two decades ago.

advertisement

“We care about people who live under a bridge and people who live in $ 10 million villas, but everyone has people who take care of them, everyone has the right – as far as I’m concerned, I was in one Treated death time with respect and dignity, and it was important to me to do some kind of funeral service, ”said Watts.

Dr. Bill Stevens is a forensic anthropologist in the coroner office. He often goes through months of research to use genealogy and media work to identify a body and find the closest relatives. He says he never forgets the impact of every case.

He worked with Amber Gee when she lost her parents Earle Monteith Cane and Nancy Irene Mantovani. Amber says she will never forget the kindness she has shown in this difficult time.

She said, “Regardless of how they died, they were cared for and I felt that they were not being judged or considered garbage. They were people in the coroner’s office because they were definitely people to me. “

The cemetery is owned by the county, and Coroner Watts says the district leaders have worked to fund the country.

He also says that the community has played a major role in the cemetery’s recent upgrades. Local groups such as St. Peter’s Basilica plant more trees and bushes, and members of a local scout group build a pavilion so that relatives have a place to sit when they come to visit.

advertisement