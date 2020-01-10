advertisement

Josh Richardson scored 29 points, Ben Simmons added 19 points and nine rebounds and the Philadelphia 76ers host defeated the Boston Celtics, 109-98 on Thursday.

Al Horford contributed 17 points and Tobias Harris had 16 for the Sixers, who played without All-Star center Joel Embiid. Earlier in the day, it was announced that Embiid will undergo surgery Friday for a torn ligament in the fourth metacarpal in his left hand and will be reassessed within one to two weeks.

The Sixers improved to 18-2 at home.

The Celtics were led by Kemba Walker with 26 points. Marcus Smart added 24 and Jayson Tatum had 15 points and 10 rebounds. Boston has dropped three in a row for the first time this season.

The Celtics managed to take the lead at 51-36 with 5:05 left until halftime before the Sixers responded with a 12-0 goal to reach within three. But Boston finished the half with consecutive baskets and took a 55-48 lead into the locker room.

Smart and Walker scored 13 points from the Celtics before the break. Richardson scored the Sixers with 15 points in the first 15 minutes of the half.

After a quick basket from Boston to open the third, the Sixers came back with an 11-0 lead to move to 59-57. Harris’ hard drive to the basket blocked the run, causing Celtics coach Brad Stevens to take a waste of time.

After the Sixers took a six-point lead, Tatum and Walker each hit 3 goals, and the game tied at 69 with 4:49 remaining in the third.

The Celtics held on to an 80-77 advantage after three quarters, as Smart knocked down a deep flank from the wing with 4.2 seconds left.

Philadelphia regained momentum and pushed ahead 94-87 with 6:02 to go when Horford finished a three-point play.

Simmons lost a dunk to the Sixers’ next possession, and Walker returned with a three-point play. Gordon Hayward then scored the next time down, and the Celtics got within 94-92 with 5:15 remaining.

After a strong foul from Smart, Richardson made two free throws for a 101-94 Philadelphia advantage with 3:08 left. In Philly’s other possession, left-hander Simmons dropped a right-handed shot for a nine-point lead.

