In March 2018, defender Richard Sherman signed a three-year contract with the San Francisco 49ers after his release from the Seattle Seahawks, acting as his own agent. This contract has been heavily criticized by NFL reporters and analysts for being very different from what we have often seen in NFL contracts. it was heavily incentivized and had no guaranteed money after the first year. This led to pieces such as “Richard Sherman’s Five Miscarriages in Negotiating His Contract with the 49ers” (by Ben Volin of The Boston Globe), with Volin arguing “boy did the 49ers take Sherman” and “realistic” (Sherman). will receive a year and $ 7 million from this contract. “

Well, this contract worked out much better for Sherman than many of the expected critics. He continues to play at a high level and has achieved many of his incentives, including a $ 1 million Pro Bowl selection and now an AP All-Pro second team selection for this season (announced on Friday), which will give him more Brings in $ 2 million. And after this all-pro selection, Sherman responded to those who criticized him as his own agent:

Fans, please find me all the evidence that “He’s negotiating a bad deal”. I want to see something

– Richard Sherman (@ RSherman_25) January 3, 2020

Remember that? Bags are looking right. https://t.co/B7nwsQjGwq

– Richard Sherman (@ RSherman_25) January 3, 2020

– Richard Sherman (@ RSherman_25) January 3, 2020

– Richard Sherman (@ RSherman_25) January 3, 2020

– Richard Sherman (@ RSherman_25) January 3, 2020

Maybe it’s a story of players who know their skills and believe in themselves. More players have incentives that cannot be reached and that are negotiated by agents. But we don’t want to talk about it. Https://t.co/Jet2cJoQyC

– Richard Sherman (@ RSherman_25) January 3, 2020

– Richard Sherman (@ RSherman_25) January 3, 2020

– Richard Sherman (@ RSherman_25) January 3, 2020

– Richard Sherman (@ RSherman_25) January 3, 2020

No brokerage fees for me. Get the money I made to keep. Fellas these agents negotiate business incentives all the time. They do all the work they do and they see the benefits. 🤷🏾♂️

– Richard Sherman (@ RSherman_25) January 3, 2020

Sherman is definitely getting the last laugh here, and he has more to say here than in some of his earlier media recordings. However, it should be noted that some of the criticisms of the contract at the time were logical. Sherman turned 30 in March 2018, had just been cut by the Seahawks, and had a broken Achilles tendon that ended his 2017 season. Many players over 30 do not stay long in the NFL, especially after serious injuries and after they have been released by a team. That is why agents often focus on making contracts with guaranteed money or simple contracting incentives rather than difficult choices like Pro Bowl or All-Pro.

If Sherman had suffered further injury setbacks or hadn’t played at a high level again, the critics’ arguments would have made sense. His contract hadn’t promised much, and it could have meant that he didn’t get much of it. However, the main flaw of critics like Volin was the assumption that Sherman was unable to negotiate higher guarantees himself and the assumption that he had signed a production-driven risk-reward agreement at the team’s instigation. Instead, his contract was a bet on himself. He accepted lower guarantees in return for higher potential payouts, and did so with a team that he was a good fit for. And he found out clearly which incentives he could actually take (despite the widespread skepticism he had). And since he had these goals in mind and the risk-benefit ratio in mind, it made sense for him to negotiate this deal himself instead of paying a brokerage fee.

That doesn’t mean, of course, that all other players should immediately follow Sherman’s approach. Risk or reward contracts often don’t pay off, and for some it’s better to get what you can do with guaranteed money. And acting as your own agent doesn’t always work. Brokers who know the market and know certain contract structure details can be useful. But what the Sherman case really shows is the tendency of many media to assume that conventional wisdom is indeed wisdom and that anyone who questions it is obviously stupid. If Volin had only indicated that Sherman was making a risky bet on herself, that would have been fine. he was. But it was foolish to make this an insult to Sherman’s intelligence, as Sherman’s later success with the deal shows.

