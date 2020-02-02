advertisement

Richard Rohr, a seventy-six-year-old Franciscan brother, had a spiritual experience on his way to the post office in Albuquerque, New Mexico. “This light is endlessly long,” he told me one morning in late August as we stopped at a red light while retracing its route. Rohr hates wasting time, and he was sitting in the smoking light when a divine message arrived. “I heard the voice of God as close as possible,” he said. The voice suggested that he find happiness where he was, rather than seek it elsewhere. “For two and a half minutes, I have no control over this traffic light,” he said. To be obliged to remain seated required surrender to a force greater than one’s ego; it was an opportunity to practice contemplation, a form of meditative prayer that has counterparts in almost all religions. In Christianity, the practice dates back to the first centuries after Christ, although it was revitalized in the 20th century by the Trappist monk Thomas Merton. Rohr said to me, “Merton has removed the veil.”

Rohr is light, with a white beard and the starry eyes of a person who spends long periods in silence. Over the past four decades, he has won an audience devoted to his provocative vision of Christianity. He runs the Center for Action and Contemplation, a meditation center and a religious school that its residents call the Little Vatican City. The campus is made up of a group of adobe casitas sprawled on a dusty road outside Albuquerque; small sanctuaries in Saint-François and Sainte-Claire dot the land between the canals of an ancient aquifer, which continues to flow with the water of a nearby river, supplying the garden. Rohr wakes up around 5:45 p.m. each day and spends an hour praying without a word. “I’m trying to find my way to the yes,” he said, adding that he often wakes up in a state of no. “As in” No, I don’t want to be followed by Eliza today, “he said, smiling mischievously. After that, he heads to the center and leads a morning session that includes a twenty-minute contemplation, a daily reading of the Gospel, and the ringing of a bowl of Buddhist song. The center’s courses also include Hindu and Yogic methods of integrating the body into prayer, as well as lessons from indigenous spiritual traditions that emphasize the sanctity of the earth.

More conservative Christians tend to orient their theology around Jesus – his death and resurrection, which made salvation possible for those who believe. Rohr thinks this objective is inappropriate. The universe has existed for thirteen billion years; it could not be, he argues, that God’s loving and saving relationship with creation began only two thousand years ago, when the historic baby Jesus was placed in moldy hay in a manger, and that it only became widely known to mankind around six years of age. a hundred years ago, when the printing press was invented and Bibles began to be mass produced. Instead, in his most recent book, “The Universal Christ,” released last year, Rohr argues that the spirit of Christ is not the same as the person of Jesus. Christ – essentially, God’s love for the world – has existed since the dawn of time, permeates everything in creation and is present in all cultures and civilizations. Jesus is an embodiment of this spirit, and following it is our “best shortcut” to get there. But this spirit can also be found through the practices of other religions, such as Buddhist meditation, or through fellowship with nature. Rohr arrived at this conclusion through what he sees as an Orthodox Franciscan reading of the Scriptures. “It is not heresy, universalism or a cheap version of Unitarianism,” he writes. “It is the Cosmic Christ, who has always been, who has been incarnated over time and who is always revealed.”

advertisement

“All of my big thoughts have merged into this,” he told me. “This is my end of life book.” Her message was extremely well received. A podcast version of Rohr’s book has been downloaded over a million times. It also attracted high-level followers. Rohr named his Jack Russell terrier Opie, as a nod to Oprah Winfrey, whom he considers a personal friend; he appeared twice in her “SuperSoul Sunday” program and had dinner at her home in Montecito. “We really connect,” he told me. “She knows I’m not looking for fame or money.” He is also revered by Melinda Gates and close to Bono. “He’s just going to leave me a note of love,” said Rohr. “He is a very loving person.” Gates and Bono attended private retreats with Rohr. The brother, who has taken a vow of poverty and lives like a modern hermit, seems tickled by his occasional brushes of glory.

Many Rohr followers are millennials, and he believes that its popularity means deep spiritual hunger on the part of young people who no longer claim to belong to the traditional religion. These people, whom sociologists call “nuns,” increased in number, from sixteen percent to twenty-three percent of American adults, between 2007 and 2014. “People are no longer just skeptical, or even openly hostile to the churches, ”he told me. “They just don’t see any relevance.” Rohr doesn’t think most nuns are secular, as many think; he thinks they are questioning traditional labels but hope to find a spiritual message that speaks to them. Its scope is based, in part, on his desire to be fearless in his criticism of conservative Christianity, which he often speaks of as a “toxic religion”. He tries to find a difficult balance: denouncing the flaws of contemporary Christianity while affirming its fundamental principles. “People confuse Richard as a deconstructionist when they hear him talk about toxic religion,” said Michael Poffenberger, executive director of the Center for Action and Contemplation, “this is not an attack on religion; it is an introduction to the sacredness of everything. “

Rohr lives in Little Vatican City, in a one-room cottage behind a garden of succulents. He asked me not to reveal the exact location. “You would be amazed at the number of people who just want to meet you,” he said to me one afternoon, sitting in the large open space that serves as his living room, kitchen and study. (During my stay in New Mexico, one of these faithful returned several times, after having traveled nearly a thousand kilometers to seek the blessing of Rohr, which the brother gave each time). Rohr spends most of his day at the hermitage, perched on a file bar stool where he writes. “It will sound so woo-woo, but I sit down and it comes,” he told me. His computer sits atop a shelf filled with biographies of contemporary mystics, including Merton and Thomas Keating. On a shelf near the fireplace, he keeps a fragment of bone belonging to Thérèse de Lisieux, a 19th century saint. He told me that during a recent trip to France, while standing in the infirmary where Thérèse died, he saw a butterfly and knew, by divine inspiration, that it was a gift from she. “I felt like I was levitating,” he said, adding, with a smile, “I was not.” The butterfly was trying to escape from the room, and he managed to open the old window and free it.

.

advertisement