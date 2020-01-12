advertisement

“The Untitled Richard Linklater Project” joins the growing number of original projects on the streaming platform.

Admittedly, filmmaker Richard Linklater has long been “pretty slow on TV,” as he said on the Television Critics Association panels in 2017. As announced today, however, he is coming to the small screen at the Winter TCA event with a non-fiction project for CBS All Access. The streamer placed a series order for “The Untitled Richard Linklater Project”, a documentary produced by Linklater and documentary filmmaker Bill Guttentag, both Oscar winners.

The 10-part series via CBS takes place in and around Austin, Texas, Linklater’s hometown, and offers an insight into the colorful and diverse world of animal rescue through moving, humorous and powerful stories about animals and the people they love. “His last TV foray was the 2012 Hulu travel series” Up to Speed ​​”.

“I come to this project hoping to shed light on the people I’ve met and who make a difference every day in the lives of unwanted, abused, and disabled animals,” Linklater said in a statement. “What strikes me most is the joy and discovery on both sides of the relationship between the animals and their human carers. These are inspiring stories that I believe will be a positive force in the world. “

The new series complements CBS All Access’ growing list of original content, including Jordan Peele’s “The Twilight Zone”, “The Good Wife”, “The Good Fight”, “Why Women Kill” and “Tell Me a Story”. The program includes “Interrogation”, Stephen King’s “The Stand” and “The Man Who Fall to Earth”. CBS All Access is also home to the “Star Trek” series “Discovery”, “Lower Decks” and “Picard”. (CBS announced a revival of “The Silence of the Lambs” with “Clarice” today.)

In addition to “The Untitled Richard Linklater Project”, he will also direct Stephen Sondheim’s “Merrily We Roll Along” with stars Ben Platt and Beanie Feldstein. Sondheim’s musical from 1981 is based on the play of the same name by George S. Kaufman and Moss Hart from 1934 and has been playing for over 20 years. Sources say Linklater will remain faithful to this timeline for decades of production a la his 2014 Oscar winner “Boyhood”.

“The Untitled Richard Linklater Project” is run by CBS Television Studios in collaboration with Dr. Phils Stage 29, Linklaters Detour Filmproduction and Guttentag and Nayeema Raza’s 1891 productions.

