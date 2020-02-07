advertisement

There is no doubt that when you reach a certain level of wealth and comfort, the conventions of financial common sense stand out and you can practice it.

Think of that episode of “ Friends ” when Joey got all of his “ Days of our Lives ” money and spent it on a porcelain greyhound and his vaporwave-esque apartment. It’s a fairly common story for young actors to flaunt their money, but soon have to pawn the stuff after when the job dries up.

However, when you reach the status of Richard E. Grant and you do very well with works like “ Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker ”, your own perfume line and your books, you can splurge a little. But where are the follies going?

Well, if you are Richard E. Grant, you are asking a sculptor to create a two-foot-tall interpretation of the face of Barbra Streisand that you will keep in your garden.

Do you think we’re kidding? What are we kidding? Look. Look with your eyes.

Honor @BarbraStreisand who favors shooting on his left side. pic.twitter.com/GKnJSNW5Zm

– Richard E. Grant (@RichardEGrant) February 6, 2020

Grant, of course, explained his reasons in this melodic and soothing timbre, and for some reason it made a lot of sense. “I have been a fan of Barbra Streisand for over fifty years,” he started.

“When I saw her last summer, I told her I was making a sculpture of her face, and she said,” You are crazy. “And I said,” Yeah, I know. “And she said,” No, no. You. Are. Foolish. “Here it is, and I couldn’t be happier.”

I ordered a sculpture from @BarbraStreisand because I have been a passionate fan for over half a century. It measures 2 feet high and finally received it today !! pic.twitter.com/lvH7bnaZlw

– Richard E. Grant (@RichardEGrant) February 6, 2020

Look, let’s be honest – if you had money, you would do the same or something similar. We? We would get a ten foot tall ice sculpture made of McBain from “The Simpsons” because it is still “ice to see you”. Otherwise, we would try to buy Arnold Schwarzenegger’s rocket launcher from ‘Commando’.

How then can we judge Richard E. Grant wanting to admire a giant face of Barbra Streisand? It’s 2020, let people enjoy what they want if they don’t hurt anyone.

.

