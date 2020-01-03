advertisement

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump’s political operation was headed in 2020 with nearly $ 200m in hand, according to party officials, giving him a financial war chest that far exceeds the resources of his Democratic opponents the week before the primary vote begins. .

Trump’s re-election campaign, the Republican Party and two joint fundraising committees together raised a record $ 154m in the last three months of the year, party officials told The Washington Post, a massive payload they said that it was prompted by the proper response to the president’s impeachment house.

Of this, more than $ 72 million was raised by the Republican National Committee, driven in part by large checks from wealthy donors – a sign of how much of the money class Trump lashed out in 2016 is now embracing it.

Small donors also continued to give to the party and campaign for Trump’s re-election, which drew $ 46 million, far outstripping leading Democrats who oppose their party’s nomination. Among them, the largest fundraiser in the last quarter was Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Who raised $ 34.5 million.

The House of Representatives voted, largely along party lines, to blame the president for abusing power and obstructing Congress

Photograph by Scott Olson / Getty Images

Since launching the impeachment probe in September, the president’s campaign and the RNC have won 600,000 new donors, officials said.

Overall, Trump and the RNC together raised a staggering $ 463 million in 2019, party officials said. In comparison, then-President Barack Obama and the Democratic Party raised nearly $ 220m in 2011, a year before his re-election.

“President Trump’s unwavering commitment to keep his promises to the American people has led us to break fundraising records again this quarter,” RNC Chairman Ronna McDaniel said in a statement. The “unfounded character of the Democrats impeachment” has only made the strongest support for President Trump. “

Meanwhile, the Democratic National Committee has moved far beyond the RNC in fundraising.

By the end of November, the DNC had raised $ 83.6 million for this year and owed $ 6.5 million, according to campaign finance records. The RNC raised $ 241m for the whole year, GOP party officials said.

DNC officials have said they are not seeking to observe the RNC, but rather set up the party to support the final nominee after the nominee congress this summer.

Fourth-quarter figures set a record for Trump’s reelection drive, which has already collected and spent historic sums to secure a second term. It is unclear if the money can overcome some of the president’s challenges, including an approval rating that stands at about 40 percent for his three years in office.

Money raised directly from the Trump campaign has largely been driven by online giving, coming in response to emails, texts and other calls for $ 25 or $ 50 at a time.

As incumbent president, Trump also benefits from big money contributions through joint fundraising committees with the national party. The capital for individual donor contributions to national parties is $ 710,000 over the two-year period of an election cycle, well above the $ 5,600 limit per donation cycle for a particular candidate.

During his 2016 campaign, Trump attacked his rivals as you notice from large donors. But last year, the president increasingly participated in high-dollar fundraisers in venues like New York and Los Angeles, with minimum ticket prices of $ 35,000.

He has also regularly raised money at his hotel, raising ethical questions about running a business on his properties.

Trump’s mutual fundraising with the party has allowed him to use big-money contributions to fund some costly parts of the re-election effort, including holding big-dollar funds and holding rallies for his supporters. .

RNC officials say they have introduced $ 11m in TV and digital ads against vulnerable Democrats supporting impeachment, and created the largest staff in party history, with 400 people in 18 targeted states.

