The best rice dish I’ve ever had was a welcome dinner in France with the scouts when I was 14 years old. It was chicken à la crème, sprinkled generously with tarragon and embedded in butter rice. I put it on like a happy little dog. The other boys were confused and contemptuous and concerned that this was the type of food we were forced to eat for the rest of the trip. However, I hoped that would be the case. More for me.

It was without a doubt a light bulb moment in my life, although I didn’t know it at the time. A curiosity about the food started, which I found happily trapped in the kitchen of a local restaurant only three years later.

I feel sorry for the blinking cook and eater. Curiosity and appetite are so happy bed-mates. They make life so much richer.

Rice dishes are numerous and varied and I love them all. Rice carries spice in a warm, soothing hug. There is so much variety from a saffron-colored paella to an Iranian Tahdig with a crispy bottom. A soothing risotto or just a rice pudding. , , There are so many rice dishes, all wonderful.

I use a rice cooker for this chicken pilaf. Of course, I don’t assume that you have all the rice cookers, but you can keep the same times if you cook it in a saucepan.

The salad is a mushroom-like winter version of the Italian staple food Panzanella. We have steak. The bread contains all the flavors of everything else in the bowl. The Italians never throw anything out.

The lentils are a staple in tannery in the winter months. They go with practically all main dishes, but sometimes I like to gently warm them up and serve them with soft, creamy goat cheese for an earthy, nutritious treat.

An excellent shortcut for lentils and one I use when I feel lazy at home is to take a can of lentils and heat them with a clove of garlic, some balsamic vinegar, and a hint of olive oil, salt, and pepper. It is delicious almost instantly.

CHICKEN pilaff

Serves four

ingredients

1 large piece of butter

Cut 3 pieces of chicken breast into 2 cm pieces

125 g smoked bacon lard

1 large leek, halved lengthways, washed and chopped

350 g basmati rice

A pinch of cinnamon

700 ml chicken broth

salt and pepper

200ml tub of sour cream

1 tbsp spicy mango chutney

method

1 Preheat an oven to 170 degrees. Place your butter in a large, oven-proof saucepan over medium-high heat. If it foams, add the chicken and lightly brown it for a few minutes.

2 Add the leek and bacon and cook for another minute or so.

3 Add the rice and cinnamon and mix well, then add the broth and salt and pepper.

4 Bring to the boil, put the lid on and cook in the oven for 25 minutes.

5 When the time is up, gently shake the rice with a fork and place a clean, dishcloth-free tea towel on the pot and let it rest for a few minutes. This removes excess moisture.

6 Mix sour cream and mango chutney for the sauce and serve with the pilaff.

LENSES VINAIGRETTE

Serves four

Lentils vinaigrette

ingredients

200 g dried puy lentils

1 slice smoked streaky bacon

A sprig of thyme

50 ml of olive oil

1 celery stick, finely diced

1 shallot, peeled and finely diced

1 small carrot, peeled and finely diced

1 clove of garlic, crushed

1 tsp dijon mustard

1 tsp honey

20ml red wine vinegar

salt and pepper

method

1 Cover the lentils generously with cold water, add the bacon and thyme and bring to a boil and cook for about 15-20 minutes until they are soft but not broken.

2 In the meantime, lightly sweat the diced vegetables in half of the olive oil until it is done – it must still have a bit of a bite.

3 Strain the lentils and hold back some water. Remove the bacon and thyme.

4 Add the vegetables with the remaining olive oil, mustard, honey, vinegar, salt and pepper to the lentils.

5 Reserve until needed. It can be kept in the refrigerator for up to a week. Best served warm.

Mushroom, toasted bread and spinach salad

Serves four

ingredients

Half a French stick, torn to pieces

150 ml of olive oil

250 g mushrooms, washed, dried and halved

250 g chestnut mushrooms, washed, dried and halved

6 shallots, peeled and sliced

4 cloves of garlic, peeled and finely chopped

1 tbsp honey

30ml red wine vinegar

salt and pepper

250g bag of baby spinach, washed and dried

method

1 Fry the bread with a little olive oil in an oven at 180 degrees for 10-12 minutes until golden yellow and crispy.

2 Place the remaining olive oil in a large pan – use a wok if you have one. Heat until lightly smoked, then add the mushrooms, shallots and garlic.

3 Let it cook for three to four minutes, then add the red wine vinegar, honey and finally the spinach. Season the spinach and twist through the mushrooms until it begins to wither.

4 Finally add the bread and fold in.

5 Serve warm or at room temperature.

