Jimmy Lawless has plastic bags and boxes with old certificates and yellowed photos of his grandfather Séamus Lawless, who was killed by the Black and Tans in Balbriggan, Co Dublin.

His grandfather, a hairdresser and an IRA lieutenant, and another man, Sean Gibbons, were on the night of September 20-21, 1920 by the notorious police forces that the British assigned to the Royal Irish Constabulary during the war in London had brought independence from their homes.

The Black and Tans killed the men and burned down parts of the city in what is now known as the Sack of Balbriggan, in retaliation for the IRA’s murder of two RIC men.

Lawless and Gibbons were bombarded with bayonets at the local barracks on Bridge Street and their bodies were thrown across the street. The two men are commemorated every year at the well-preserved commemorative plaque.

“I know there were Irish men who joined the RIC because they had no job. She doesn’t tolerate it in my eyes. They were an integral part of the Crown Force.

In his living room, Lawless points to the cause of death on his grandfather’s death certificate. “Killed by being stabbed by unknown men from the Crown police force with sharp instruments,” it says.

“This is the 100th anniversary of my grandfather’s murder. That’s what I call it. Both men were murdered,” says the 81-year-old Lawless, who was raised by his grandmother, Lawless’ widow.

His grandmother never spoke to her grandson about her husband’s death.

“A brother of mine said to me, ‘Don’t you think it’s time? ‘He says,’ you forgave and forgot. ” You look at my lips, ‘I say,’ as long as I breathe I will never forget ‘. “

memorial controversy

Remembrance can be a delicate political issue, as Fine Gael learned at his expense before the parliamentary elections were scheduled for February 8.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar admitted in a television debate last week that his government had been upset by trying to hold a RIC commemoration last month without bipartisan support.

A January 17 event scheduled by Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan to commemorate Irish men who served with the RIC and the Dublin Metropolitan Police was canceled after local politicians boycotted the event.

Some have objected to the RIC’s “intolerable barbarism” that British rule in Ireland. Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald described it as “blatant Fine Gael revisionism that has gone too far”.

“The lesson is being learned,” said Varadkar during the debate and promised that no further commemorations would be held unless they had cross-party support. The Taoiseach insisted that the commemoration was “never about blacks and tans,” but the damage was done.

A poll conducted at the height of the controversy just before the election last month found that Fine Gael was worth seven points less.

Lawless, a lifelong supporter of Fianna Fáil, said he shook hands with Senator Lorraine Clifford-Lee, the party candidate in his constituency in Dublin Fingal, when she called last month and told him that she did not agree to the RIC commemoration.

Jimmy Lawless, grandson of Séamus Lawless, who was murdered by the Black and Tans in January 1920, where he was killed on Bridge Street in Balbriggan. Photo: Dara Mac Dónaill / The Irish period

“I don’t agree with that either. They are all, of course, an integral part of one thing,” he said of the connection between the RIC and the Black and Tans.

Clifford-Lee told the Irish Times that during the first week of the campaign she heard complaints from Dublin Fingal people about the RIC commemorative controversy, but nothing more.

“It fed into the general narrative that Fine Gael is touchless, arrogant and distant. It happens very often, ”she said.

“Desperate Things”

On Bridge Street in Balbriggan, butcher Sean Browne, whose shop overlooks the Sean Lawless and Gibbons plaque, said that many of his customers were “disappointed and surprised” that the government was “thinking of murderers.”

When asked if he felt that it would hurt Fine Gael in Dublin Fingal in the elections, Browne said: “It will definitely not help.” The Black and Tans did some desperate things in this city. “

Fine Gael has two candidates in his constituency, TD Alan Farrell and former Health Minister and Senator James Reilly. It has become a dispute between them about a single party location in this five-seat constituency.

Daragh O’Brien from Fianna Fáil and Joe O’Brien from the Greens are expected to hold on to their seats, while Louise O’Reilly from Sinn Féin and Duncan Smith from Labor and Clifford-Lee are fighting for the remaining two seats.

“Leo” is amazed. It was not well done and there should have been a bipartisan consensus and everyone’s opinion. ”

On a canvas in a housing development in neighboring Skerries, Reilly told the Irish Times that the RIC commemoration “appeared a little” on the doorstep.

“There were many good people in the RIC, and many of them later played a role in the formation of the Garda Síochána,” he says.

“Everything that needs to be recognized, but the way the matter was handled and the Black and Tans element was not resolved was very poor, especially in an area like this where Balbriggan was suffering.”

Reilly has his own family history of the Black and Tans, who sprayed bullets into their farm in Lusk, Co Dublin, when his mother and sister, who were little children, were playing in the garden.

“They were just insulted, hated here,” he said.

A woman who opened her door to Reilly in Skerries on Friday night said, “I wouldn’t be surprised, but I didn’t think it was a great idea.”

Reilly cannot understand why the Department of Justice took the lead at the commemoration when the Ministry of Art treated earlier events in the decade of the commemoration well.

Remembering the RIC was one thing, but the Black and Tans was very different, he says.

“Leo” is amazed. It wasn’t well done and there should have been a bipartisan consensus and everyone’s opinion to achieve what is appropriate for the time we are in, ”he says.

“I don’t think it will help, but I don’t think it will do as much harm among us as it could possibly be.”

Lawless laughs when asked if there is 100 years enough time to remember the 100th anniversary of the murder of his grandfather at events in September.

“Would the Jews remember the Germans? I don’t think no matter how many years go by, ”he says.

“It was so terrible to hurt two men. I’ll never forget it.”

