On the wall of Cyril Jones’ living room in Miltown Malbay is a six-inch fragment of wood, along with a handwritten note from his late mother Katherine about a night of violence almost a century ago.

The fragment comes from a kitchen table that came from the ruins of his father’s house and business in the town of Clare after being burned by a Royal Irish Constabulary and Black and Tans force on September 22, 1920.

Six RIC officers had been killed earlier that day by IRA members in a carefully planned ambush on Dromin Hill in Rineen, led by Ignatius O’Nill, who served in the trenches of the Irish Guards during World War I.

Hours later, the RIC / Black and Tans troops, many of whom were drunk, burned down 16 homes and businesses in Miltown Malbay, Lahinch and Ennistymon, killing five people.

Shots were fired into the Joneses’ house and shop before it was lit. John “Jackie” Jones, the IRA’s local chief of intelligence, and his family fled the back door and hid in the fields while the house burned.

Today, Cyril Jones says he supports the decision by the Mayor of Clare, Cathal Crowe by Fianna Fáil, to boycott a RIC memorial service later this month.

While it is important to remember the past, the commemoration planned by the state in Dublin is not the appropriate way to remember the RIC, Jones told the Irish Times.

“Personally, I would not visit something like that. I would admit that something needs to be done. Some of it is fine as long as it is done gracefully without going overboard,” said Mr. Jones.

“I would support Cathal Crowe. His attitude to that would also be my attitude. I wouldn’t talk about it too much and make it a big deal. I would admit that it happened, all right, but in a worthy way. “

Four years ago, Mr. Jones welcomed the relatives of the six RIC members who were killed in Rineen on the occasion of their 95th anniversary.

“They were told that there were no hard feelings. All of this was done in a dignified manner, ”said Mr. Jones.

“It’s part of our story, but it was never on the curriculum to go to school. It has only been in the past 20 or 30 years that we start to hear about it properly. It should be recorded and not swept under the carpet become. “

The burning was a severe blow to the family. “All of her worldly possessions were destroyed, except for a table that had a bullet hole when a RIC shot shot into the house, which the neighbors rescued from the burning building.

“You had to start over. I don’t know how they managed to rebuild, to be honest, they didn’t have much money. All of these people had to start all over again. “

The RIC and Black and Tans had “drunk a lot before they arrived” and opened with indiscriminate fire. “All the people on our street ran through the back doors to the fields to hide for the night,” he said.

“They [RIC and the Black and Tans] really went wild afterwards. They moved on to Lahinch and on to Ennistymon. A lot of atrocities were committed that night. “

The Clare historian and independent war researcher Dr. Tomás Mac Conmara said the RIC should be recognized but not recognized because “it was responsible for a rather brutal attempt to suppress the struggle for independence”.

“I think it is contradictory for the Irish state to celebrate an organization that, if successful, would have prevented independence,” said Dr. Mac Conmara. “There is a difference between a correct historical understanding and a memory. What is planned is a commemoration. “

