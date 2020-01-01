advertisement

The government is said to commemorate those who served before independence in the Royal Irish Constabulary (RIC) and the Dublin Metropolitan Police (DMP).

The event, which is part of the state’s 100th anniversary program, will take place on January 17th at Dublin Castle and will be held by Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan and Garda Commissioner Drew Harris.

The RIC was founded in 1836 and disbanded after Irish independence in 1922. It operated in all parts of Ireland except Dublin, where the DMP was the police for the same period.

Mr. Flanagan was the first government minister to attend a memorial service for police officers killed by the IRA in the War of Independence in September.

Ministers have traditionally shied away from such services, as both forces are fighting the role of those who seek Irish independence through armed actions.

The armed RIC was the avant-garde of Britain’s resistance to the IRA during the Revolutionary War, causing thousands to leave the force. Dáil Éireann organized a boycott of the troops from April 1919, and in January 1920 the RIC barracks began to burn.

When the British government found that the RIC was unable to defend British rule in Ireland, they seized the British mercenaries Black and Tans and Auxiliaries to lead the fight to the IRA.

In September Flanagan was a guest at the annual interdenominational service for RIC and DMP members in the Church of St. Paul from the Cross at Mount Argus in Dublin.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar was represented on duty by his aide Caroline Burke.

The names of 11 RIC and four DMP men who were killed in 1919 in the first year of the War of Independence were read out.

After the service, Mr. Flanagan spoke to the Irish Times about his presence because the police officers involved “did their job. They were murdered on duty.

“You did what cops do. As they saw it, they protected communities from harm. They upheld the rule of law. These are fundamental to the police everywhere. “

Flanagan described himself as a “pluralist who believes in the coexistence of peoples of different traditions on the island.

“As Minister of Justice, I recognize that being a police officer is a very difficult task. The men we were thinking of were all killed on duty. “

He added: “I believe very strongly in the spirit of the Good Friday Agreement and in the spirit of living together. These are sensitive ceremonies and they are very important to me.

“The basic foundation of the Good Friday Agreement brings people together. On the contrary, I see the basic principle of Brexit.

“These are difficult and sensitive issues. We can no longer ignore them or be biased. I think I have a duty as Justice Minister to police officers. “

The state’s decision to hold a service to commemorate the RIC and DMP was welcomed by the Historical and Reconciliation Police (HARP) Society, founded in 2012, which remembered Irish police officers killed on duty between 1836 and 1922, 525 of whom war of independence were killed during the war.

Spokesman Jim Herlihy said: “The Harp Society is pleased with the initiative the government has now taken to finally host the upcoming event in Dublin Castle and hopes that such an event will result in a permanent memorial being erected becomes the victim of the 642 members of the Royal Irish Constabulary and 30 members of the Dublin Metropolitan Police between 1836 and 1922. “

Mr. Herlihy said that his extensive research in recent years has shown that 10,936 Black and Tans and 2,264 auxiliaries served in Ireland during the War of Independence.

Of these, 152 Black and Tans and 44 auxiliaries were killed.

His research also shows that 883 Black and Tans were born in Ireland and 126 Auxilaries were born in Ireland.

