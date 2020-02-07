advertisement

Rian Johnson shared his ideas for a sequel to “Knives Out” and on Friday in SiriusXM’s “The Jess Cagle Show” joked that the next film would launch the franchise.

“I know you just announced it. I have to write it. Do you have any ideas? “He asked. He was referring to the Lionsgate bosses who officially announced on Thursday during the company’s earnings statement that a sequel is in the works.” Place. It’s time to launch this franchise. “

Johnson explained that the new Daniel Craig would bring detective Benoit Blanc back, but like the novels Agatha Christie and Det. Hercule Poirot, who inspired “Knives Out”, brought Blanc to a whole new place.

“In my eyes, I don’t even think about a sequel,” said Johnson. “Since we’ve been working on it, see if we can go on as Agatha Christie wrote a couple of Poirot novels, then do it with Blanc and keep puzzling. Brand new cast, brand new places. It’s just another Benoit Blanc secret. “

Of course, Johnson already has experience launching a story with a small film called Star Wars: The Last Jedi, whose global sales exceeded $ 1.3 billion. But what he said that he loves about Christie’s books is that they all play with genres and different themes and that they can be plausibly placed anywhere.

“It’s not like everyone is a mansion and the family is in a library and a detective,” he said. “She found a completely different narrative path in each of them. And as in every film, you can use it to attack something completely new. “

A continuation of “Knives Out” is still very clear in the early days. But like Knives Out, Johnson says that his goal is to tell a good story first, instead of inventing a twisted, ridiculous secret that can go beyond the first in terms of craziness.

“There is a trap you can get into if you write one of them, namely to think in terms … to think that the attractiveness of it is the wisdom of the solution. And I think that is actually a trap. How can I make something crazier than “Murder on the Orient Express” about the ending? What if he kills him with a feather or something? “he said.

“What is really satisfying in the end is not who did it and how and why. What is really satisfying is the same as in any other film. There is a character you are interested in following and you worry around them, and in the end you come to a way that is really satisfying completing their bow. “

Every Rian Johnson movie rated worst to best (photos)

Rian Johnson is one of the most promising filmmakers of the past few decades, with an energetic storytelling style and a penchant for narratives that capture the feel of well-known genres and almost undermine audience expectations at every turn. With his film career, which so far has been almost exclusively focused on mystery and sci-fi, he has developed into one of the most fascinating contemporary pulp filmmakers we have ever had. But sometimes his cleverness can overwhelm his films and undermine what he tries to achieve. So let’s explore his impressively creative and eccentric filmography and classify his films from the least effective to the most effective.

5. “Looper” (2012) The first half of Rian Johnson’s first science fiction film is so complex that you may not even notice that it doesn’t make sense. “Looper” takes place in a world where assassins like Joe (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) are hired to kill people who have been sent from the future to the past and who are expected to end up with older versions of themselves kill. When his future self (now played by Bruce Willis) comes back, he escapes and it is up to this ruthless young man to literally destroy his own future. “Looper” is inventive and electric and cleverly combines the genres of film noir, western, time travel and cyberpunk. The second half, however, is about uninspired “Terminator” territory, and the subplot about psychic powers seems to be a completely different and more significant less interesting film. Photo credit: Sony

4. “Knives Out” (2019) Johnson puts together a cast of superlatives for his Agatha Christie-like whodunnite. Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Chris Evans, Toni Collette and Don Johnson play the family of a rich mystery novelist, played by Christopher Plummer, whose sudden, suspicious death attracts viewers to Daniel Craig Super Sleuth’s attention. They have all the motives, but “Knives Out” is more interested in the victim’s hired help, played by Ana de Armas, who has a damn secret. Johnson’s Whirligig director and his brilliant ensemble keep Knives Out busy, but the filmmaker’s efforts to give this aircraft-romance narrative a deeper meaning are fleeting. Even worse, the puzzle is quickly running out and, despite some brave efforts, will never be fully addressed again. “Knives Out” is never boring, but it makes little sense. Credit: Lionsgate

3. “Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi” (2017) The second film, the latest “Star Wars” trilogy, is just as bold, fresh and invigorating as “The Empire Strikes Back” and still follows the same basic structure of the film. Johnson’s film splits the cast, teaches us brand new ideas about power, explores the connection between fascism and capitalism, builds on the connection between the hero and the villain, and gives us a hell of a turn. It is so full of amazing set pieces and fascinating ideas that it can’t help but burst a little at the seams. Not every idea comes to fruition, and some of the action points are controversial, but The Last Jedi dares to take a well-known franchise in exciting new directions and takes away the security of the entire Star Wars mythology. As an independent film, it is chaotic and yet exactly what the series needed. Photo credit: Disney

2. “The Brothers Bloom” (2008) The con artist subgenre is typically a cynical one where no one can be trusted and even the audience is treated like a brand. But Johnson’s bubbly, romantic “The Brothers Bloom” is a different kind of racket. Adrien Brody and Mark Ruffalo play brothers who not only outsmart their victims, but weave intricate fictions full of subtext and character development that make everyone happy. Even if they’ve just been cheated of all their money When it turns out that her ultimate goal is a quirky genius that Rachel Weisz perfectly plays, her story begins to unravel unexpectedly. Crackerjack entertainment and thoughtful, characterful drama with a malicious twist by Maximillian Schell that makes your skin crawl. Photo credit: Summit Entertainment

1. “Brick” (2005) Johnson’s debut feature is still impressive at his best. Joseph Gordon-Levitt plays a high school icon who studies the disappearance of the only girl he has ever loved, played by Emilie de Ravin. His quest reveals shocking truths and fascinating characters in all high school caste systems in a narrative that has successfully transformed John Hughes archetypes into a dense, hard-boiled noir ensemble. “Brick” becomes playful with the teen Sleuth premise, and occasionally gets sick of taking its gritty style too seriously, but under the veneer with the high concept, Johnson tells an haunting story of love, loss, and loneliness. It is as effective as any neo-noir and Johnson’s pronounced prudence never stands in the way of the nervous guts of history. Photo Credit: Focus Features

