The action drama, staged by Reed Morano, achieved the lowest opening rate for a film in over 3,000 cinemas.

Reed Morano’s action drama “The Rhythm Section” wrote box office history the first weekend, but not good for Paramount Pictures. Production, valued at $ 50 million, opened in 3,049 cinemas on January 31, bringing in just $ 2.8 million in the first three days. It was the worst box office opening since there was a title in over 3,000 cinemas. Deadline estimates “The Rhythm Section” will lose Paramount up to $ 30 million. The film follows Universal ‘Doolittle’ as one of the first big bombs of 2020. The film was supported by Eon James Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, who responded to the bad box office by trying the Find silver lining.

“We are obviously disappointed with the box office,” said the Eon producers about Deadline, “but we are proud of Reed and our film and the mostly positive reaction to Blake’s performance.”

While the reviews for “The Rhythm Section” were mostly negative (the film has a 32% Rotten Tomatoes score of 115 reviews), Kate Erbland from IndieWire was more positive in her B-rating. “Star Blake Lively is still an underestimated chameleon in Reed Morano’s action film,” Erbland writes. “Lively sets off with one of her best performances ever and one that unexpectedly speaks for giving the actress a real action franchise next time … Lively takes the role with real verve.”

The IndieWire box office expert reported the catastrophic opening of “The Rhythm Section” in this weekend’s box office report and wrote: “These numbers are terrible. The film, which was not shown very often by Paramount, was shown in 3,049 cinemas, which is an average price of 918 US dollars, which means that based on the average ticket price, fewer than 100 customers bought tickets for more than three days, in most theaters over 15 screenings. This is the performance of a film in the last phase of its screening. “

Next up for Eon is the release of “No Time to Die”, the 25th entry in the James Bond film series and the fifth and final appearance of lead actor Daniel Craig. The film is expected to be released domestically on April 8. “The Rhythm Section” is currently played nationwide, although its slow opening rate and C + CinemaScore score will most likely make it difficult to hold the screens.

