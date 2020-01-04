advertisement

Scrumhalf Rhys Webb is eligible to play for Wales in the Six Nations after declaring willingness to join the Pro14 team Ospreys from Toulon in France and granting the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) a six-month exemption from usual selection policy ,

The 31-year-old, who plays 31 caps, moved from Ospreys to Toulon in 2018, making him unavailable to Wales due to the WRU rule that players with fewer than 60 caps outside the country are not allowed to choose.

Webb secured early release from Toulon and signed a two-year contract to return to Ospreys at the end of the season, qualifying him for Wales in July. However, the WRU examined whether his application for an extension of the approval date should be made.

“The exemption granted by the Professional Rugby Board enables Webb to apply for a seat in coach Wayne Pivac’s first Wales campaign, which begins on February 1 at the Principality Stadium against Italy,” a WRU statement said on Friday.

Webb, who missed last year’s World Cup in Japan, last played for Wales against South Africa in December 2017.

