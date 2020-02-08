advertisement

Which medium-sized basketball teams have started to separate from the others? Here is a ranking of the 25 who are currently giving the best.

At this point, most conferences played at least half of their games in the regular season. This includes the 20+ in mid-major basketball, with a number of teams still unbeaten. With the Ohio Valley Conference teams battling this week, there are now only seven teams in the country that have no conference loss.

These teams are Baylor from the Big 12 and medium-sized teams Gonzaga, New Mexico, San Diego, Dayton, Princeton and Winthrop from the Big South Conference. Everyone else has already lost, some more serious than others. Some were blistering defeats, while other teams left overall in the overall conference season titles.

advertisement

Not much has changed in the teams involved compared to my last mid-range basketball power rating two weeks ago. Akron and Western Kentucky fell due to multiple losses, while Winthrop, Little Rock, Pacific narrowly missed. Here’s a look at the current top 25 mid-range teams.

25. Merrimack Warriors (16-8, 10-1 in the Northeast Conference)

Haven’t you heard of the Merrimack Warriors? That’s because it’s her first year as a Division I program. And they have taken the Northeast Conference by storm, won nine games in a row and are currently leaders. You have no one who has an average of 11 ppg on the list and is in last place nationwide. However, the Warriors are a top 10 defense with 60.4 ppg.

Unfortunately, Merrimack is not eligible for an NCAA tournament or conference tournament under the NCAA rules for this and the next three seasons. Sure, that’s a program the rest of the league has to deal with, led by a talented head coach in Joe Gallo.

advertisement