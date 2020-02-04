advertisement

In week 13, several upper middle class cadres were challenged. Which NCAA basketball teams have survived unscathed and which teams have stalled?

Best performance, team – Rhode Island Rams

The Rams have gotten a crack lately. Rhode Island has won eight games in a row, defeating the Richmond and VCU bubble squads. On Friday, they defeated VCU (the other Rams in the Atlantic 10) 87-75 to win the season series.

Rhode Island had a balanced attack at home, led by Star Junior Guard Fatts Russell. Russell scored 30 points, scored 16 of his 18 free throws, scored four rebounds, scored the team’s top five assists, and received three steals.

Tyrese Martin (18), Jeff Dowtin (17) and Cyril Langevine (11) also scored two-digit points to secure victory. The Rams are now only a day behind Dayton in the A10 and separate from the traffic jam in Saint Louis, Duquesne, Richmond, VCU and Saint Bonaventure with two games in the loss column.

It is becoming more and more likely that the A10 will land four teams in the NCAA tournament (more on that later), and at that point Rhode Island could be the clear second choice in this group. You still circled both dates with Dayton on the calendar. These two games will make a huge contribution to telling us if Rhode Island is really as good as it has been for weeks.

