Clean power

January 20, 2020 against Carolyn Fortuna

The smallest state in the US has set the biggest goals for renewable energy. Governor Gina Raimondo signed an executive order this month calling for an end to dependence on fossil fuels in Rhode Island in 2030. The state’s electricity will be fully powered by renewable energy sources, if everything goes according to plan.

RI is a leader in the fight against climate change, but we still need to take aggressive action as we continue to fight this crisis. Today I signed an executive order to make RI the first state in America to be powered by 100% renewable electricity towards the end of the decade. pic.twitter.com/FD3uHQFp7j

– Gina Raimondo (@GovRaimondo) January 17, 2020

In the annual State of the State speech to legislators, the Democratic governor called for tackling climate change “urgently.” Raimondo celebrated the announcement for the full transition to fully renewable energy, but also warned that the climate crisis required no less action.

“When we reach this goal, Rhode Island is the first state in America to be powered by 100% renewable electricity. We are already leading the fight against climate change, but we must act increasingly aggressively if we are to prevent a catastrophe. As a governor of a coastal state and the mother of two teenagers, I am fully committed to protecting the beauty of our state and the way we live for future generations. “

Raimondo, like many other legislators, uses the annual appearance for a joint session of the General Assembly to mark the progress of Rhode Island and to outline its long-term vision and spending priorities. Raimondo positions its latest environmental efforts as a job creation plan and as part of an inevitable transition to cleaner energy systems, including a focus on battery storage.

Its renewable energy plan is supported by a large representation of trade unions, environmental groups and wind and solar developers.

Report to reveal gaps in the economic and energy market

In the implementation sequence, Raimondo asked the Office of Energy Resources to perform an analysis of the state’s economic and energy markets to determine what steps should be taken to reach the 2030 goal. A final report must be submitted by the end of the year.

“It’s time to raise our gaze,” Raimondo said.

Nicolas Ucci, who will lead the Office of Energy Resource, said a months-long process will begin with a search for a consultant to look at the “costs and benefits and those opportunities for Rhode Island both in the state and in the region.”

Raimondo is on track to meet its earlier call to increase Rhode Island’s clean energy supply by 10 times by the end of 2020. These goals were achieved through significant growth in sustainable energy and efficiency programs.

In addition, Rhode Island is the country’s leader in offshore wind, with projections for sufficient offshore wind energy to power half of the homes in the state within a few years. “There is no offshore wind industry in America except here in Rhode Island,” Raimondo reminded her listeners. Its plan to reach full renewable energy capacity by 2030 includes drawing on the 9 gigawatt offshore wind energy that is planned for construction in South New England.

The first offshore wind farm in the US began outside of Block Island at the end of 2016. The Block-megapark Wind Island with 30 megawatts and more than 600 feet above sea level.

The results of the renewable energy from Rhode Island are in the details

Critics of Raimondo say that its newest target for renewable energy is missing details again.

Although Raimondo and Ucci say that they expect much of the electricity to come from local, small and medium-sized land and solar energy projects, EcoRI asks whether the governor’s plan will use Rhode Island power or existing sources of imported electricity, such as hydropower from Canada or nuclear energy from Connecticut.

Also unresolved, they say, is whether the shift to renewable energy sources will lead to a reduction in new and existing natural gas infrastructure and the closure of the state’s six fossil fuel plants. (Author’s note: at a public forum where I attended 3 years ago, Raimondo spoke of natural gas as a “bridge fuel,” to the public’s vocal dismay.)

Even among environmentalists, the Raimondo executive order naturally does not go far enough. The Green Energy Consumers Alliance, for example, wants to include heating and transport in the 2030 targets, since they account for more than 60% of the state’s greenhouse gas emissions.

“Unfortunately, the governor’s executive order is not taking the steps we already know we need to address,” said a statement from the Green Energy Consumers Alliance.

Others welcomed the Governor’s comments but called on her to do even more. “The reality of the climate crisis requires that we put an end to our dependence on dirty fossil fuels. This dedication to 100% renewable electricity is an important step towards achieving that goal, ”acknowledged Jerry Elmer, senior lawyer for the Conservation Law Foundation. “The governor must now live up to its promise to support a law that goes beyond just talking and making Rhode Island’s climate goals mandatory, including reducing emissions outside the electrical sector.”

Alex Beauchamp, director of the Northeast region of Food & Water Watch, noted that more than half of Rhode Island’s current renewable energy comes from low-carbon emitters such as wood and landfill gas. The General Assembly must approve their removal from the state’s standard renewable energy portfolio. “Governor Raimondo must set daring goals to meet the climate crisis challenge,” Beauchamp said, “and that should mean that the state’s clean energy program depends only on clean power from solar, wind and tidal sources.”

Political climate Deniers seek the spotlight on Rhode Island

RI House Speaker Nicolas Mattiello expressed doubts about the role of the state in reducing greenhouse gas emissions, arguing that “there is nothing that Rhode Island can do to tackle climate change in a way that is real or impactful.”

Mattiello claimed that any response to the climate crisis must be national or global. In contradictory actions, he admitted that he would support climate-related legislation, but a number of climate accounts did not succeed in claiming in the Statehouse during his tenure.

“I totally disagree with (Mattiello’s) view that this is without a doubt a national problem that Rhode Island cannot do much,” Raimondo said. “That is not true in all respects. As I said, it is actually wrong.” The governor noted that Rhode Island is “uniquely vulnerable to the dangers of climate change” with its eroding coastline and its rapid air and ocean temperatures rising.

“We must absolutely take action by the state, and I think he is completely wrong, suggesting that we are not doing that,” Raimondo said. On the other hand, she said, “such a backward way of thinking.”

Raimondo was not the only one who rejected Mattiello’s comments. They provoked a rare verbal blow on the pulse of the Rhode Island Environmental Council, a coalition of environmental groups and individual members. Priscilla De La Cruz, president of the Rhode Island Environment Council, refuted Mattiell’s comments and stated that the climate crisis will affect everything from our economy to public health.

“We can already see that these consequences occur. That the speaker claims that the government cannot do anything to reduce the risks for Rhode Islanders is inaccurate. We especially dispute his claim that state-level actions only harm the local economy. That’s just wrong. It has been proven that reducing the use of fossil fuels in favor of sustainable energy is good for job creation and for the consumer.

Conservative media and political groups also criticized Raimondo’s commitment to the Transportation & Climate Initiative – a regional plan to tax gasoline and diesel wholesale gas and subsidize transportation initiatives – to label it as something more than a “gas tax.”

Education or environment: should the RI governor choose?

House Minority leader Blake Filippi, R-Block Island, said Republicans believe that the primary civic duty of legislators should be to repair the education system, and that this should take precedence over other government programs and interest groups. “Let’s come together now to build strong kids, and in turn, a strong future for Rhode Island,” he announced.

Raimondo refuted that she envisages a state in which everyone is guaranteed the chance of excellent education and where public schools flourish. With a well-educated workforce, she thinks, the economy would boom, high-speed trains and electric buses ensure easy commute, and violence against weapons would be reduced.

“We are on the right track to make this vision a reality, and we will come if we continue to invest in what works,” she said in press and public comments. “So let’s find the courage to stay on this path and strengthen our state for decades to come. This bright future belongs to us if we build it together. “

Rhode Island is struggling with a deficit of around $ 200 million for fiscal 2021.

About the author

Carolyn Fortuna Carolyn Fortuna, Ph.D. is a writer, researcher and educator with a lifelong dedication to ecojustice. She has won prizes from the Anti-Defamation League, The International Literacy Association and The Leavy Foundation.

As part of the sale of her portfolio, she has purchased 5 Tesla shares.

