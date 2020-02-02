advertisement

Bracketology shows teams that are solidifying and others that are returning from the dead. Whose resumes gave the most buoyancy this week?

As the calendar turns to the month of February, we still have around six weeks left for regular seasonal and conference tournament games before the selection Sunday. Regarding bracketology, it can either be a lot of time … or not enough, depending on where your team is.

Take North Carolina, for example. They have big problems after their starguard Cole Anthony sustained an injury and missed the entire month of January. The Tar Heels have lost six consecutive ACC games to drop below 0.500 and little hope of winning the NCAA tournament. But two wins over Miami and the US state of NC and Anthony’s return to Saturday’s lineup against Boston College brought the UNC fans to life. Unfortunately, Anthony’s 26 points were not enough to win and he lost another bad game by one point against the Eagles.

advertisement

The tar heels are pretty good when it comes to big dance, but others don’t go down without a fight. Despite all the turmoil off the field, the Wisconsin Badgers scored a huge win on Saturday, which upset Michigan State No. 14. Reigning national champion Virginia Cavaliers desperately won the US state of Florida to stay in the bladder, while Texas Tech took home victory over West Virginia to improve her own resume.

Even the center forward scored some impressive wins, including East Tennessee State against UNC-Greensboro in a SoCon elite match, while Stephen F. Austin maintained his weak hopes by defeating both Sam Houston State and Abilene Christian. Both Gonzaga and San Deigo were terrified of their respective battles against San Francisco and the State of Utah, but everyone could get away with victories.

Who were the big winners last week? Check out my top five bracketology beneficiaries as March Madness draws closer.

advertisement