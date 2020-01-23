advertisement

MANILA, Philippines – Rey Nambatac, Rain or Shine’s shabby young guard was a revelation for the ElastoPainters in the previous PBA season.

Then, in his second year, Nambatac showed his clutch shape several times and dragged Caloy Garcia’s gritty team to victory – some even against league powerhouses.

But the 25-year-old playmaker insists that there is still a lot to do.

“I feel like I have to double my efforts,” he said in Filipino shortly after the team trained at the Reyes Gym in Mandaluyong on Thursday.

“I feel like this season, many tough challenges await me.”

Shooting and steadfastness are part of it, but what worries him most is sometimes his reluctance.

“I feel that my shyness overwhelms me during some games. I tend to pass the ball even if a shot is already meant for me, ”he said.

Nambatac knows that if he wants to help Rain or Shine reach a deep goal again at the purely Filipino conference, he needs to become a better leader.

“I have a slightly more violent role this time, so I am now striving to become more vocal,” he said.

And of course there is the fact that he’s now more than just a slip on the opposing team’s radar.

“I can’t afford to relax this time either. I feel that teams have now included me in their scouting reports. “

