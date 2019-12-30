advertisement

I think, in a way, that the best response to the impending massacre (five were injured – many more were targeted) in Monsey, N.Y., came before the event and from beyond the water. I’m not falling in love with such a grim and heavy event, but instead pointing to a public man, a prime minister who addresses the return / rise of anti-Semitism in his beloved England, used both the right words and the tone of proper when delivering his Hanukkah message.

Boris Johnson is clear, straightforward and speaks like Boris Johnson. By the latter I mean he doesn’t “fix” on his speeches, he doesn’t go to the fudge and cliché factories that are the source of almost every politician – from mayors to prime ministers – who ruin their official addresses with whitewash , dead and dull formulations, infused with garden bromide and affecting a precious tone of slow, precious sound otherwise heard only by false yogis, aromatherapists of the new age, and delicate hippies.

Boris Johnson does not ‘arrange’ for his speeches

“We need to have more love. There is no room for hatred. This is not who we are. Clichés and widths that lead to pure narcolepsy.

Not so, Mr. Boris. And so, when it came time for Hanukkah to address the British Jews, no one was – no preening, no stopping, no ending expressed in sighs of dead words or thought. He spoke and – here is the miracle of the day – in words likely to be written by himself, and what is more, that he really meant.

He did not sidestep the disturbing anti-Semitic riots in Jeremy Corbyn’s Labor Party, nor the rise of anti-Semitic incidents in his country. He linked the past and the present, and was casual and official as his path: “It’s a time to celebrate not only the miracle of oil, but also your unique identity. To populate Hanukkah Menorah in the window and tell the world just as Judas and his small group of poorly equipped Maccabees said to Antiochus III and his powerful Greek army all those years ago: ‘I am Jewish and I am proud of him.’ “When referring to the anti-Semites, he spoke “languages ​​as people speak.” There is no fake news euphemism in this: “I know that the last few years have not been easy for British Jews. an alarming number have been encouraged to crawl from under their rocks and begin, once again, to spread their brand of harmful hatred far and wide. “

The clarity of the sentence and the clarity of the affirmation, both elegant and straightforward in essence, were the main signs of this rather short but fully effective address: “But as you turn on the Hanukkah light tonight and on the nights to come, I want you to When the Maccabees expelled the forces of darkness from Jerusalem, they had to do it themselves. Today, as the Jews of Britain seek to restore the darkness of the resurrected anti-Semitism, you have every worthy person in this country fighting on your part. .

“Because Britain would not be Britain without its Jewish community. And we will stay with you and celebrate with you – in Hanukkah, and throughout the year.”

Just one last note about the message, which came as it happened before the machete attempted massacre at Monsey on Saturday. Watch it on YouTube, listen and see with what naturalness, what accent and urgency he gave it, without leaving a trace of that super-activated and fake “actress” that most other leaders dive into, and who strip away the moral moments of those leaders of all persuasion and strength.

Britain would not be Britain without its Jewish community

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson

It’s kind of like hearing about the fierce aftermath of the Monsey attack, itself shortly after the attack on a kosher market by suspects linked to Black Jewish Israelis – a harmful (whatever the name) anti-Semitic group – and also after a cascade with at least 13 anti-Semitic incidents in New York in the past week or 10 days? That there could have been such a clear pile of overt, crude and violent anti-Semitism in such a short period of time in a large liberal metropolis is quite stunning.

It is also more than a disturbing indicator of the over-facilitated normalization of this more lasting and enduring hatred. And surely an indication that in New York courtrooms, attacks, violent or verbal, are seen as unimportant and without account. Take the case of a Tiffany Harris, accused of “punching and cursing three Orthodox women, aged 22, 26 and 31, in Crown Heights, Brooklyn.” Wonder Harris woman “was handcuffed to a Brooklyn judge over 21 threats, harassment and attempted assault charges.”

Was he ashamed, remorseful, devastated? About hitting and harassing Jews? Why the idea! In the courtroom, she proudly said: “Yes, I hit them. I cursed them. I said ‘F-U, Jews.’ She was released shortly after the accusations were made, but the next day, and only a mile away, she allegedly assaulted another woman (it is not yet clear if this lady was Jewish). What we have come to call a “hate crime” would not have been so quickly dismissed in any other combination of ethnic or racial characteristics. Anti-Semitism, well … it is.

For anti-Semitic incidents, there is obviously another rule. From the New York Post, the voice of this former state lawmaker clearly states, “You have to beat the hell out of someone – or kill them” to have consequences. Otherwise, you are released. “

To return to Prime Minister Johnson. Is it not clear that the anti-Semites have been “driven to crawl out of their rocks” and are once again, by the noise and fungus of false and weak promises to “rise up against hatred,” brave “to spread their brand of harmful hatred far and wide? “

