A friend of mine, slightly down on his luck, but with a surplus of creativity and entry into a local fruit stall, has nailed an avocado on a fence post, installed as in the back of a neighbor’s bungalow, and signaled through the internet he is willing to let his work go for a bundle of $ 90,000, significantly less than what was taken for bananas and more widespread tapes in neighboring America. He claims that his work is even more nourishing (controversial), and certainly more elegant (indisputable): “It is impossible to eat a banana in public and maintain a piece of human dignity.”

He also has auxiliary works on hand, such as a plum stick on a spatula and a delightful cellphone made up of pieces of orange peel suspended from a large candlestick. These can be taken for a fuss and will enhance the buyer’s attitude as a modern connoisseur without straining the family budget too much.

While the closest readers will have intuition, in this valley between the two high holidays of Christmas and New Year, I would like to extend the scarce list I began on my most recent Arian of this previous year. There is no way to appreciate these, as each was unique in its folly, but they give it the flavor of the times in which we live.

A woman poses for a photo near a naked banana in the flat on a wall at an art show in Miami Beach, Fla., On Dec. 7, 2019.

Eva Marie Uzcategui / Reuters

We had a superlative example even on the closing days of the launch year. Rap star tycoon and much-loved Toronto kid Drake “fell” as they say in current musicology, his latest video. Mr. Drake, like his predecessor, Michelangelo, in the early days, incorporated modern-day faces into his work – one of which was that of the “influencer” on Instagram, the stranger known as the Toronto chair girl . Few here in this city need a reminder that this was the youthful hunter of fame who threw a chair from a high-elevation balcony onto a sidewalk and highway below.

Why Drake (“Dizzy” for the composer) felt a need to enrich the little vandal in his artwork, or why he thought this would add to his already staggering stature, is a mystery known only to him. Dropping a chair from a high-rise building requires less skill and talent than sitting in the same building, and fewer points. Drake was, on his way, crushing another banana on another wall.

If he wanted to dignify his efforts or give a pedestal a worthy look, surely the cheerful and courageous tennis wonder Bianca Andreescu – a fan of his boot – would have been a choice supreme for both.

Drake, right, was pictured with NBA star LeBron James on August 2, 2019, in Toronto.

Veronica Henry / Postmedia News

I think it is fair to point out that after 10 million views, the artist regretted and pulled the furniture twist from his work. You can tell, she cringed.

Nor can I slip from another brilliant shot at the triviality radar screen, the decision now with world headlines of my sweet alma materiel material, to cut a seven-second comeback of Donald Trump from the Hollywood Home Alone 2 slap.

To my mind that seven seconds may have been the only interval carried over the whole silly saga, and I can’t help but assume that if there was a Barack Obama, or even Michelle, someone on Front Street would have found a way to put it on an extended loop, used it in promotions, and offered to sell photoshop.

From such announcements we can pass to Time magazine, the empty, anorexic shell of its former self, which uttered Greta Thunberg, the young eco-fundamentalist of the day, his Person of the Year. With all the brave and suffering people of this world, from the heroes of Hong Kong to the unpaid others in the tyrannical gulags, with all the true artists and inventors, scientists and intellectuals, missionary doctors, philanthropists and religious charities , how could Time magazine even choose a worthless 16-year-old man as clearly manipulated as the firm’s presence in the world?

Donald Trump with Macaulay Culkin in a scene from the movie Home Alone 2.

Twentieth Century Fox

The absurdity knows, to borrow a phrase, without boundaries, and we now cross the sea. The morning after Boris Johnson (the most articulate leader of democracies – see his Christmas message – the only non-mule of its kind this year) swept through the heroic triumph in the British election, the ubiquitous antifa nails were in critical strength. “Down with fascism, F-k Boris, Boris no, no, no …” and other even more hateful and rude banners give a taste of their mental goodness. It certainly did not happen to them that after a majoritarian vote, the one who expressed the popular will to go on a rampage was protesting for democracy. And they call themselves anti-fascist. This is a world in which nuts collect squirrels. Pass the bananas.

It would be a sin to let the fall year pass without the memory of another wonderful work of art. This time we have to go back to “racist” America, where Jussie Smollett, a third-rate actor in a second-rate television series, working for a living wage of only $ 125,000 an episode (this will only take you a banana in certain states), it was alleged that he had written a script – indeed, hired and repeated two actors – to stage his setbacks. What people will do for Art.

And, when the alleged farce for a fake came up and he was charged, he called on his top friends in the Democratic circles to have all things extinguished by local prosecutors (who suddenly dropped the charges). Smollett, meanwhile, slandered the police, blamed everything on Trump and went against “injustice and racism.”

The nice touches on this playlet were that the Smollett “attackers” wore Make America Great Again hats, referred to downtown Chicago as MAGA, and that these “white” racists were discovered to be two brothers from Nigeria.

When the well is dry is when you have to dig deeper. Such is life in our time. We should hope that the new year is blessed with equal achievements.

