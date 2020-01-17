advertisement

A vandal was filmed projecting a traffic cone through a display case.

Shocking images captured on CCTV by Tay Medispa in Perth show the drama that takes place before the author runs away.

Dr. Julia Langford, clinical director of the medical spa, said hundreds of pounds of damage had been caused to the window.

The culprit was caught walking calmly along York Place on Saturday morning before picking up a traffic cone.

The closed circuit television shows shortly after 2:30 am, the culprit ran to the scene before throwing the cone at the window.

We see the manager flee towards the city center, leaving behind broken windows.

Staff arrived at 8 a.m. on Saturday and reported the matter to the police.

Dr. Langford said, “It looks like the person was acting alone, but the weather was so horrible on weekends that it is difficult to see it clearly.

“At first we thought the person might be under the influence, but they ran to the beat to target the store.

“There is work, so there were a lot of cones by the road.

“We think he was a man but it was hard to say.”

The company has uploaded the images to its social media page and is now offering a £ 100 gift card for any information.

Dr. Langford said, “It is a huge frustration that something like this happened. The window is double glazed and the middle window has been damaged.

“Fortunately nothing was taken, but it still cost us around £ 300 to cover the repairs.”

