Police have believed that a woman was murdered two years ago and her body found after a fire in a Lake County house was burned.

State police on Thursday increased the reward for information leading to the arrest of the killer.

In 2018, police said that Evelyn Ware’s body was found in the rubble of the fire at her home in the township of Ellsworth.

The state police are now offering a $ 15,000 reward.

The medical examiner’s office said his death was a homicide.

But investigators have yet to reveal how she died, saying it is important information to remember for the investigation.

About a month after his death, the state police offered $ 5,000 as a reward for information about the case.

Evelyn was well loved in her community and MSP Det. Sgt. Joe McMillan said his murder shocked many.

“Some who were his blood, and many who were not,” he said.

The money comes from an anonymous donor and the Detroit Crimes Commission.

If you know anything about this case, contact Michigan State Police or the Cadillac Area Silent Observer advice line.

