According to Leo Varadkar, a new planning system for offshore wind projects will trigger a “revolution” in wind energy.

At its last cabinet meeting of the year, the government approved the marine development law, which is to change the system for evaluating applications for offshore renewable energy projects.

Should the law, which the government considers to be a priority, come on board, Pleanála is of course responsible for issuing permits for offshore wind farms, with the local authorities in coastal areas also playing a role.

A phase of public consultation and stakeholder involvement in the proposals should take place at the beginning of the new year. It is hoped that the February bill can be submitted for pre-legislative review, taking into account all issues raised during the consultation period.

A source said the proposed regime was “radically different” and would include a “consent principle” to remove some of the overlap in the current planning process.

Offshore and on land

In an interview with political correspondents, Varadkar said that Ireland “fell behind the point where we should use offshore wind because our offshore and coastal planning system simply does not work.”

“So it’s a new planning system, a bit like the land planning system that works with On Board Pleanála, and that will enable us to have a revolution in offshore wind energy, I think,” he said. “And we have to do that. We will increase from 30 percent renewable energies to 70 percent by 2030.

“It is much more difficult than you think because the energy and electricity requirements are increasing. The more data centers we have, the more electric vehicles we have, the more people heat their houses with electricity instead of oil or gas or solid fuels, the more electricity we need. So we will have to invest heavily in wind energy and also in solar energy, and we need to make sure that this happens. “

Minister of Climate Change, Richard Bruton, said in November that only offshore renewable energy projects within the foreshore borders [12 nautical miles] can be approved under applicable laws.

legal loopholes

The new draft law is expected to address the issues identified as a “legal loophole” related to the state’s inability to regulate such offshore projects.

Mr. Varadkar said the government’s climate change plan would invest more in renewable energy, public transport, bike and charging stations, house and building insulation, and greener agriculture and biodiversity.

The government has also approved the key points of the Climate Protection Act, which enforces the governance mechanisms of the climate protection plan.

The Taoiseach announced that carbon budgets have been set up and plans have been made to anchor a climate neutrality target for 2050 to offset greenhouse gas emissions from tree planting or carbon capture technologies.

Mr Varadkar, who previously admitted that Ireland is “lagging behind” in meeting the EU’s renewable energy targets, said these steps would “ensure that these governments and future governments must take climate action”.

