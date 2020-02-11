advertisement

On Monday “The Bachelor” gave the 10 o’clock hour to “The Good Doctor” – but that’s about all it has lost. The reality dating competition filled a shorter window with large Nielsen numbers (and drama) and increased their averages over the past week.

According to preliminary figures, ABC came first with a rating of 1.5 / 7 in the 18-49 demographics coveted by the advertiser and with an average of 6.106 million viewers in total. From 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. “The Bachelor” recorded 1.8 / 9 and 6.4 million viewers. At 10, “The Good Doctor” achieved 0.9 / 5 and 5.6 million viewers.

NBC and Fox are in second place with 0.9 / 4. NBC was third with 6.025 million viewers, Fox fourth with 4.4 million viewers.

For NBC, “America’s Got Talent: The Champions” from 8 to 10 was an average of 1.0 / 5 and 7.2 million viewers. At 10, “Manifest” had 0.6 / 3 and 3.7 million viewers.

For Fox, “9-1-1: Lone Star” has a 1.0 / 5 and 5.7 million viewers at 8. At the age of 9, “Prodigal Son” reached 0.7 / 3 and 3.1 million viewers.

CBS was fourth with 0.7 / 3 and second with 6.047 million viewers. “The Neighborhood” at 8 had 0.9 / 4 and 6.4 million viewers. At 8:30 am “Bob Hearts Abishola” reached 0.7 / 3 and 6 million viewers. “All Rise” at 9 received 0.7 / 3 and 5.6 million viewers. “Bull” at 10 a.m. ended prime time with 0.7 / 4 and 6.3 million viewers.

Univision was fifth in the ratings with 0.5 / 3 and in the audience with 1.6 million.

Telemundo took sixth place with 0.4 / 2 and sixth place with 1.1 million viewers.

The CW finished seventh with 0.2 / 1 and with the audience with 732,000. “All American” at 8 had a 0.3 / 1 and 812,000 viewers. At 9, “Black Lightning” got a 0.2 / 1 and 653,000 viewers.

