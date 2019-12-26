advertisement

ABC won the not so tough primetime competition on Christmas Day with his showdown between the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday, although according to Nielsen the matchup slipped slightly compared to last year during the holidays.

Preliminary numbers for the Clippers’ victory over the Lakers date back to ABC’s NBA game on Christmas Day 2018, which was a battle between the Lakers and the Golden State Warriors.

This year’s vacation game: -5% among the main adults aged 18 to 49 (1.8 vs. 1.9) and -4% among the total viewers (5.646 million vs. 5.872 million) compared to the preliminary figures for last year’s matchup.

It was pretty much a quiet night for the rest of Primetime, and NBC took second place thanks to its annual broadcast of Jim Carrey’s 2000 film “How the Grinch Stole Christmas”.

Due to the nature of the live sport, the ratings below for ABC should undergo a significant adjustment when the final numbers arrive later on Thursday.

According to preliminary figures, ABC came first with a rating of 1.7 / 9 in the 18-49 demographics desired by the advertiser and with an average of 5.4 million viewers. These numbers were obtained from the Clippers-Lakers game and a sitcom replay at 10:30 p.m.

NBC achieved second place with 0.6 / 3 and third place with 2.4 million viewers.

CBS and Univision are in third place with 0.3 / 2 each. CBS took second place with 2.7 million, Univision fourth with 1 million.

Fox, The CW and Telemundo finished fifth with 0.2 / 1. Fox finished fifth with 838,000 spectators. The CW was sixth with 775,000 and Telemundo with 699,000 seventh.

