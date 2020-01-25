advertisement

Sundance: Partial character study, part bureaucratic nightmare. Sara Colangelo’s sensitive film follows the complex process of compensating the families of the victims of September 11th.

Just 10 days after September 11, the United States Congress passed a law to compensate the families of the victims of the terrible tragedy. Regardless of the name of the bill – the victims compensation fund on September 11 – its goals were not only unselfish, as the bill aimed to provide bereaved families with tax-free, government-funded money in return for their promise not to sue the airlines in the terrorist act. Nevertheless, the bill was intended for the benefit of all Americans: if the families had sued the airlines, it was believed that the suits would affect the American economy and the aftershocks of the attack would only further decimate the country. The first problem: how do you calculate the payment for each film? A moral and financial puzzle that many lawyers did not address. However, it appealed to lawyer Ken Feinberg.

From part of the character study, part of the journey through bureaucratic bullshit and political machinations, Sara Colangelo’s “Worth” tells the story of Feinberg’s (Michael Keaton) seemingly unprofitable mission. Feinberg is portrayed by Keaton in an unconventional, impressive phrase, and is a fundamental legal wonk that, while not believing that anything can ever be really fair, believes that law and rational thinking can at least partially get people there , He’s the guy who relaxes when he hears the opera, who comes home and doesn’t take off his jacket or even loosen his tie before he relaxes. And what he lacks in emotional intelligence – his first meeting with the families of the victims is a breathtaking lesson, what he shouldn’t tell the grieving people – he makes up for with an unwavering moral compass. Let’s put it this way: Feinberg and his team worked on the fund on a voluntary basis for 33 months.

Colangelo is putting together a stacked cast to help Keaton get the process going: Amy Ryan is his right hand, Camille Brios, Shunori Ramanathan is a tender new employee who was almost in the towers on that terrible day, and a wonderful, restrained Stanley Tucci is the man who will become Feinberg’s biggest roadblock. Max Borenstein’s careful but never dry script keeps the drama going, while Julia Bloch’s meticulous adaptation extends the confused legal drama through “Torts” and “Aktuare” and other decidedly non-exciting concepts.

Colangelo and cameraman Pepe Avila del Pino find another drama in their subdued compositions. Characters are often framed in solitary confinement. If del Pino opts for the rare wide-angle shot of the film’s actors, the effect is always remarkable, which is reminiscent of the fact that despite Feinberg’s personal investment, he is not alone because so many people count on him.

That’s not to say that most of these people actually like him. This first catastrophic meeting sets Feinberg and Tuccis Charles Wolf a tone that never fully subsides: Feinberg is the pencil pusher who tries to burden people’s lives, and Wolf is the anger-against-the-machine widower who does that Sprung knows that the fund’s parameters are fundamentally incorrect. Feinberg’s position as “special master” of the fund gives him extensive powers – he and Camille and their team have to determine each victim’s suspected financial value based on their compensation and other factors at the time of the attack, and the formula is fulfilled to them. However, he is not exactly the type that thrives without a rigid structure. Although Feinberg’s moral sensitivity is never questioned, his tendency to split the victims into rows in a table does not leave him with broken-hearted families. Wolf has no such problems reaching the human heart.

As Feinberg and his team work towards a necessary number – 80 percent of families have to register for the fund and waive their legal entitlements if the program is to work – Borenstein’s script overlays other complications that force him to expect the very high People he wants to help. Laura Benati appears as a widow who refuses to join the fund because she is forced to only remember the bravery of her firefighter (Chris Tardio is her just, pissed-in-law), although Feinberg eventually learns something that could change her Understanding. Tate Donovan acts as a lawyer who tries to undermine the fund and file a massive lawsuit against the families. Camille is forced by a man who has lost his domestic partner and who is getting nothing due to the inflexibility of the law regarding such relationships (and who continues to be hampered by his dead friend’s stubborn parents).

While “Worth” literally deals with an astonishing question – what is a life worth? – It is more precisely about the price for the calculation of such a wrench question. When opening Colangelo’s film, Feinberg tries to make it clear to one of his legal classes that it is a legal question, a question that can be answered with sufficient information. With the film’s calm, empathetic conclusion, Feinberg has found a new answer to the value of human life and the price for those who cannot help but recognize it.

Note: A-

“Worth” was premiered in the premiere area of ​​the Sundance Film Festival 2020. Sales are currently being sought.

