Review: Wonder Woman Bloodlines is making its way into the DC universe

2019 Warner Bros. Animation released Wonder Woman: Bloodlines landed in the DC Universe last week. It is a trend at the moment and it is obvious that this entry will find a home and a warm welcome in DC’s new animated continuity. The service isn’t particularly efficient, but it deserves high-quality supplements, and Bloodlines is pretty good.

history

Sometime in the past, but not a century ago, Steve Trevor (Jeffrey Donovan) falls – as usual – in the waters off Themyscira and is rescued by Diana (Rosario Dawson), who is a princess and next to rule her mother Hippolyta ( Cree Summer). This time, Trevor was attacked by Parademons and put in a cell as a formality after being healed by the purple ray of light.

Diana, who is interested in helping the world of man and stopping a prophecy, frees him and is ready to go with him. Hippolyta is less enthusiastic about it than in Patty Jenkins’ film. She duels with her daughter before coldly banishing her. She finds refuge in America with Dr. Julia Kapatelis (Nia Vardalos) and her daughter Vanessa (Marie Avgeropoulos), who becomes distant and jealous.

Five years later, Diana acts as Wonder Woman with Steve at her side as a partner and overseer (think Alfred meets Nightwing). After Vanessa becomes a villain and does business with cabal Villainy Inc. – consisting of a series of Wonder Woman Bad Gals by Dr. Cyber ​​and Dr. Poison will be faced – Poison gets an artifact from Veronica Cale and Julia is meanwhile killed Poison’s Goons and Wonder Woman, supported by Steve. Vanessa throws up experiments on cyber and poison that turn her into the dangerous and vengeful silver swan.

Diana has to find Themyscira again because she cursed forgetting, but this summary is long enough that I leave her there.

To install

The setup of Bloodlines is a bit hasty. It gets all the parts on the board quickly and still takes time to make the ultimate trip back to the island of the Amazons. At first I felt I wasn’t getting enough time or reason to look at the connection between Wonder Woman and the Kapatelises. The film caught me halfway and delivered the pathos.

Beaten and bloody

The action will not continue. Diana’s slug festivals with their most notorious enemies – from Giganta to Cheetah – are a lot of fun. The epic final battle makes the slower parts worth it. Diana struggles with everything and even her best is not enough. It is bloody and broken and surpasses itself in a way I have never seen it on the screen. It’s comparable to the worst raids Batman and Superman have suffered in previous films. And her comeback, interrupted by her despair and the compromise she has to make in the fight to equalize the chances, is very satisfying.

Villain Enterprises

Wonder Woman may not have a famous or profound rogue gallery like Batman, Superman or Spider-Man, but we almost never see so many at once. This is often the case with the other three that I mention. Treating them the same way as one of them is just as important and interesting. In general everyone is remarkable in Bloodlines.

The voices

Since Batman: The Animated Series, WB has done an excellent job of finding voices that fit the character. Rosario Dawson does a good job as Diana and could keep her voice as long as Mark Hamill plays Joker. Jeffrey Donovan impressed me as Steve Trevor. I like him a little more than Nathan Fillion, who brought a similar zest in the first animated solo Wonder Woman adventure.

Michael Dorn has a funny cameo appearance in which he describes Ferdinand the Minotaur as an obscure character who is a chef on Themyscira. I feel that Dorn made his Gargoyles experience that. His appearance and gravity remind me of moments from episodes of the series in which he participated. How he got his name thanks to Steve and proudly accepts that he animates things in a way with Disney. It’s pure Michael Dorn.

The judgment

Warner updates the DC Animated Universe with the events in Death of Superman and Reign of the Supermen. I have to say so far. Wonder Woman: Bloodlines is a decent sequel to this timeline and provides a satisfactory origin for the character in it. You may have to be patient with it in the first half, but when it starts, it won’t disappoint.

benefits

rogue

Action-packed final act

Mother-daughter dynamics

disadvantage

There would have been more time to create the conditions for the rivalry between Wonder Woman and Silver Swan. It is not entirely deserved.

Slow setup by numbers and origins.

