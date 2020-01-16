advertisement

I remember the days when, if you enter a Land Rover showroom, you will have the choice between the Defender or a Range Rover. Simple and clear options that were just as impressive as each other, but also worlds apart.

There’s still a Range Rover and a Defender in the lineup, but the Land Rover lineup has expanded almost beyond recognition.

advertisement

It starts with the “little” Evoque, then there is a Discovery Sport, then the Discovery, somewhere in the mix is ​​a Range Rover Sport and then there is the full Range Rover. And now there is another. The elegant Velar.

I suppose you could call it a great Evoque. But you can also get out of it by placing it just below the sport. Either way, Land Rover found a gap in its Range Rover lineup that we probably didn’t even realize existed. Not that it makes it a “niche” product.

The Velar sits somewhere between a BMW X4 and X6, a Mercedes GLC coupe and a GLE coupe, and above the Audi Q5 – so it has powerful competitors.

Cabin controls are a pleasure to use

None of them, however, will compete with the all-terrain Velar. He might have a glass slipper look, but he still has boot capabilities in Wellington.

Not that most buyers will explore its off-road references, of course. As with the Evoque, style is very present with Velar. Its look borrows a lot from the other models in the range, but it always traces its own path with elegant lines, a clean windshield rake and very clean lines. It is undoubtedly one of the most attractive Range Rovers in the range and one that will score big points with style lovers.

Inside, it looks like the style has been revised upwards. Its all-glass console arrangement is absolutely beautiful and surprisingly functional. Range Rover’s instrumentation and controls are starting to set new standards for simplicity and functionality. They capture nob-dependent infotainment systems and demonstrate to the world that touch screens can work well.

Engines can include a 380 hp SV version

True to the family form, there are many engine choices to choose from, starting with a 2.0 liter diesel capable of 180 hp and 240 hp and a 2.0 liter petrol with 250 hp or 300 hp.

There are also two V6s, a 300hp diesel and a 380hp supercharged SV. They are all mated to the usual, brilliant, proven and tested eight-speed automatic transmission.

The adaptive suspension allows you to control driving and it is happy to stroll easily on even bumpy roads. It is not a car from which you expect dynamic delights, but it is agile enough and the handling is safe and predictable.

While the cockpit is a visual treat, the aft space seems less spacious, thanks in large part to the large driver and passenger seats. Five adults will be comfortable, though, and the boot is long, though shallow. But on the whole quite large for the most part.

Read more

Related Articles

Read more

Related Articles

The MPG and emissions are good enough for the size of the car, but the entry price for a Velar is around £ 45,000, so the taxman will eventually catch up with you.

That said, it’s hard to choose a rival who offers so much style and class for the money. Most buyers are likely to choose variants and options that will send the price north of £ 60,000 and at that money it is truly a luxury item. But luxury is something it offers in spades.

Far from being a baby Range Rover, or even an inflated Evoque, the Velar fits well in the range and brings with it its own assets.

So if you’re looking for something bigger than an Evoque, smaller than a Range Rover, prettier than a Range Rover Sport, although not quite as engaging, but more luxurious than a Discovery Sport, might be the sweet Land Rover spot you’ve been looking for.

.

advertisement