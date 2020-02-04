advertisement

There are good reasons to shout the merits of the Vertigo Theater ghost play, Whispers in the Dark.

This world premiere was commissioned by Vertigo and written by Calgary actor and playwright Anna Cummer based on a short Victorian story by Arthur Quiller-Couch.

By comparison, this ghost theater story makes Vertigo’s regular fee of whodunits and psychological thrillers seem like easy tasks to create.

The ghost game is about the atmosphere, things that haven’t been seen and things hitherto unspoken and, to the maximum effect, should be set in a remote house, castle or cottage, preferably on a wall of wind.

At Whispers, Elizabeth La Petyt (Heather Pattengale), a budding author from London, has received a commission from Charles Dickens himself to write a short story about a future anthology of ghost stories and suspense. Elizabeth has rented a remote cottage in Cornwall in the hope that it will inspire her.

Elizabeth is unaware that the villa comes with a housewife named Mrs. Carkeek (Elizabeth Stepkowski Tarhan), a house full of secrets and a ghost who refuses to rest on the premise. Of course, Elizabeth has her share of secrets, so when the hunt begins, it’s not clear whether it is the cottage ghost or Elizabeth ghosts responsible.

Cummer has created great roles for two women and Pattengale and Tarhan are more than challenges. Pattengale makes a more believable transformation from a rational, self-centered woman placed in a herd of nerves and for good reason. Her music box is still missing and her favorite type of flower appears in her room even though it was closed. Then there is the night Mrs. Carkeek is in town teaching a young child when books and papers start flying all over the living room.

Elizabeth will learn why Mrs. Carkeek always leaves a candle lit in the window near the back door, keeps the door unlocked at all times, and warns against trying to fix the water tap in the garden.

Heather Pattengale and Graham Percy in Whispers at the Vertigo Theater in the dark. Courtesy, Citrus Photography

Citrus Photography /

Picture of citrus

Tarhan’s Mrs. Carkeek runs from a pretty cool, cool, efficient servant to a motherly confidant, and she discovers that Elizabeth is not the only one who knows Mr. Dickens. Apparently, he consulted with Ms. Carkeek about ghosts, goblins and sprites when he was working on some of his short stories.

Cummer has written a beautiful comic relief role for Graham Percy who plays Mr. Hosking, the man who owns the villa and can know more than he lets on.

Whispers in the Dark also showcases the talent of its stylists. David Fraser had to create a set containing a garden, three distinct rooms in the cottage, and set pieces that allow things to move around as if from invisible hands plus a fully functional stove and sink. I wish Cummer had inserted a line into the show to explain why the back wall of the villa is a great mirror. I know why she is there but surely Elizabeth would have noticed and commented on it. The public certainly did.

Anton De Goot’s lighting should produce shadow at the right moment, and the light he creates should reveal things only for a split second. These kinds of effects are easy to create in the film, but present a real challenge to the scene and, in De Goot’s case, they work their magic.

The best ghost games feature sound effects and music that say as much as any dialogue game and that’s what Peter Moller delivers on Whispers in the Dark.

Before the secrets are revealed, Cummer has to provide the audience with a backstory and exhibition and she is fortunate to have three actors who make it all look as interesting and intriguing as necessary.

Director Simon Mallett lets the game unfold at a leisurely pace, building detailed suspense rather than explicitly, and he minimizes the use of jump scares to maximum effect.

There has been some discussion and debate about the ghost identity and if that’s Cummer’s intention, kudos to him.

WHISPERS N THE VERY

By Anna Cummer

Directed by Simon Mallett

Vertigo Theater until February 23

THREE AND ONE STARS H EVERYONE

