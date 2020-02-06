advertisement

A winter visit to Craigtoun Country Park is a great way to blow up the cobwebs. The park, which has been lovingly restored by the Friends of Craigtoun in recent years, offers beautiful walks, an adventure playground, a zip line and Fairy Glen.

Access is free all year round with paid walks that add to the fun during school holidays and weekends.

We were delighted to discover that, although the park itself was quiet, the café is currently open Wednesday to Sunday (open daily from Easter to October.)

Located in the existing prefabricated building, the café is not going to win any interior or exterior design awards anytime soon.

The basic design, however, is more than offset by the friendly service and the tasty lunch. The cafe is cozy inside, is wheelchair and stroller accessible and a new outside deck is a nice spot on sunny days.

Inside, a toddler play area and a train are great for entertaining nervous little people.

© DC Thomson

The Dutch village at Craigtoun Park.

With a squad of hungry troops, I ordered soup and a roll (£ 2.60) for me and three paninis (£ 2.50 – £ 3) for the kids to share.

There is an impressive range of options available in the cafe, lunch boxes and hot kids’ dishes with jacket potatoes, burgers and salad bowls.

A wide range of non-alcoholic drinks and popsicles is also available and, in high season, a large selection of ice creams.

We ordered our food at the counter and it was brought to our table quickly. The chicken, chorizo ​​and cheese and the ham and cheese paninis were tasty and generously garnished and accompanied by a small side salad.

The large bowl of homemade lentil soup was delicious and just right for a cold January day.

© DC Thomson

Craigtoun offers beautiful walks all year round.

We will definitely come back to enjoy both the park and the tasty and inexpensive food and friendly service of the cafe.

Food: 4/5

Service: 5/5

Atmosphere: 4/5

Value: 4/5

Total: 17/20

Craigtoun Cafe

Craigtoun Country Park,

Saint Andrew,

KY16 8NX

To visit the website, click here.

