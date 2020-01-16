advertisement

As Keith Alessi ascended the corporate ladder he became known and was honored as a fixer. If a company was disappointing, Alessi would venture out to help her resurrect. He never thought that one day he would have to do the same for his body.

Just 13 days after deciding to retire, Alessi was diagnosed with stage 3 esophageal cancer and was given a 50 percent chance of living more than 12 months.

Although refusing to admit defeat, Alessi was determined, if she died, that she would finally realize a lifelong passion and dream.

advertisement

From the time he was a young boy, Alessi began collecting baths and storing them in a closet, until he collected 50 of them. With his life on the line, he decided it was time to open that closet and learn to play.

He responded as well to stopping lessons as he did about cancer treatments and has turned his story of personal triumph into an autobiographical show called Tomato Tried to Kill Me, but Banjos Saved My Life is just as fun and entertaining. how inspiring it is.

Alessi honestly admits that his life has needed fixing since he was a child, but he felt powerless to do more than save every penny he could in order to leave the clutches of his abusive father and clinical mother. of depression.

What could easily become a pretty Dickensian tale is saved by Alessi’s ability to look for positives in even darker situations, or, as he puts it, to look through the glass panes rather than the rear view mirror.

There’s a look in Alessi’s eyes that is both charming and disarming, and his stories of the three baths he has brought with him help illustrate how grateful he is for having music in his life. There is no doubt that chemotherapy and radiation were helpful in giving Alessi a second lease of life, but so were the healing powers of positivity and music.

Tomatoes and Banjos plays at the Lunchbox Theater as part of the 2020 High Performance Rodeo through Jan. 25 and is a bit like sitting down for a fiery conversation with a stranger who, in just under an hour, becomes more of a friend.

Tomatoes / banjo

Written and interpreted by Keith Alessi

Directed by Erika Conway

At the Lunchbox Theater until January 25th

Four CLASSES

advertisement