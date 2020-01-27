advertisement

Surely screens can’t get bigger? Yes, you can.

JOE recently picked up the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+, one of the most expensive smartphones on the market.

If you want to make this phone your phone, you have to pay a high price for it, but do you pay much more than just adding an S-pin?

We start with what is included:

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus smartphone

25W USB-PD charger

Black USB-C to USB-C cable

Black AKG USB-C headphones

USB-A to USB-C adapter

design

First things first, it’s … huge.

The massive 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED display (3,040 x 1,440 resolution at 498 pixels per inch) is brilliant in use. We see you at Pixel 4.

When you pick up the Note 10 Plus, you feel that it is a high quality and expensive phone. It weighs around 196 g and is therefore lighter than the main competition, the iPhone 10X Max.

The Note series is a stunning mix of polished aluminum and gorilla glass and has come a long way since the large plastic note was launched eight years ago.

Let us be clear that this design is not just for Samsung. Many others have used it on their phones in recent years, including OnePlus and Huawei.

A little criticism of the popular design is that it looks good on pictures and, if left untouched, like so many others, is a magnet for fingerprint stains and scratches.

There are hardly any bezels, and Samsung has avoided a recess or hole in the corner in favor of a cut-out middle selfie camera.

You should invest in a good cover for the Note 10+ so you don’t have to worry. During the test, there were a number of heart-to-mouth moments when it slipped into our hand (but there were no drops … honestly!).

According to Samsung, there is no headphone jack to make the phone even thinner. This seems a flimsy reason, as the difference is imperceptibly small.

characteristics

Under the hood, the Note 10+ uses the same Snapdragon 855 processor as the Galaxy S10, which means you’re basically getting the fastest Android phone you can buy right now.

12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of UFS 3.0 storage mean that the Note 10+ comes first in terms of performance.

Apps open and close at speed, and very little was reloaded after opening. In short, no app is too big for the Note 10+.

The S-pen sets this phone apart from others and is extremely annoying when it is released too easily. A call for playful gestures and drawing on people harms the pen.

However, it was designed for users who use the phone to edit videos (there is a fantastic built-in app) and photos. It is also a mouse that offers accuracy and speed in online signatures and is generally very useful. Don’t be fooled into thinking that it is only for the show and ignore the gestures that work but are actually just a gimmick.

By the way, it is also very addictive to click the pen in your hand while you are using it, but it is probably not a good idea to overdo it.

Samsung has chosen a 4300 mAh battery for the S10 +, and we have no complaints. Even after a long day, the phone was never able to give us battery paranoia.

The fingerprint scanner uses an ultrasonic sensor, which differs from the optical sensor of the OnePlus and the Samsung Galaxy A50. However, it gives excellent results and seems to be a lot faster than the Galaxy S10.

Samsung also positioned it in a more natural place than the Galaxy S10.

cameras

There are three camera lenses on the back of the Galaxy Note 10+.

A 12 megapixel main lens with variable aperture (between 1: 1.5 and 1: 2.4) and optical image stabilization

A 12 megapixel 1: 2.1 telephoto lens with an optical 2x zoom

An ultra wide-angle lens with 16 megapixels 1: 2.2

VGA-resolving “DepthVision” camera, known as a time-of-flight lens for AR and 3D scans

While the “punch” is on the screen, there is a 10 megapixel selfie camera with an aperture of 1: 2.2 and auto focus.

* The aperture value indicates the amount of light that enters the lens. The smaller the aperture value, the more light enters the lens. For example, an aperture of f1.8 allows much more light than an aperture of f2.2, which results in better and brighter photography in low light conditions – night shots, etc.

The Note 10+ does not take as sharp photos as the Google Pixel 4. The optical zoom does not quite match that of Huawei. Apple has now closed off the color market for itself. But it’s a great all-rounder that won’t let you down.

There is no doubt that you can take some stunning photos and videos on the Note 10+. Overall, however, they are similar in many ways to the S10, which is not surprising since Samsung uses the same name S10 + for the camera model.

You can read our S10 test here.

All in all

There is no way around the fact that this is a really expensive phone with a price of € 1,119.00. But should you part with your hard-earned money to get your hands on it?

It is aimed at users who are looking for the best of the best and offers excellent results in most of these areas.

It is difficult to see where significant improvements will be seen in smartphones over the next few years – or at least until foldable phones become functional -.

The Note 10+ is a great phone, but is it so much better than the S10 +? It really depends on the S-pin. If you really feel like you no longer need the S-Pen, the Note 10+ is the way to go.

If not, you can save € 100 and purchase a free Samsung Galaxy Active Watch by buying the slightly less powerful S10 + instead.

