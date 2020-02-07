advertisement

Old Stock, Presenting a Love Story for Refugees in Alberta Theater Projects is a better delayed occasion than ever.

Created by Hannah Moscovitch, Ben Caplan and Christian Barry, Old Stock premiered in Halifax in 2017 and has since played for enthusiastic audiences across Canada and in New York, Australia, England, Edinburgh and the Netherlands. Calgary has been included in the latest match of the tournament, which will take him to Poland, the US and back to Toronto, where it was a glamorous hit.

This Calgary stop is a short period ending on February 16th and should be a must see for anyone who loves and appreciates theater pushing boundaries.

Old Stock is a love letter to the plays of Moscovitch’s ancestors, a pair of Jewish-Romanian refugees who came to Canada in 1908 to escape persecution in Eastern Europe, but it is also a beautiful reminder that we must welcome refugees with open arms and open hearts, not with hatred, fear and prejudice.

Although there are shades of Fiddler on the roof in its music and themes, Old Stock is not a traditional music. It’s more of a series of song-related vignettes that are sometimes humorous and sometimes tragic.

Ben Caplan in Old Stock: A Love Story for Refugees. Courtesy, Stoo Metz Photography

Calgary

The Tevye-like character in Old Stock who trusts the audience is a kind of host, narrator and circus announcer named Wanderer and he is played by Ben Caplan who looks like a cross between P.T. Barnum and a rabbi and it is extremely wild and weird.

Caplan is a musician, singer, actor and storyteller but he’s much more than the sum of those parts. He is an old, wise old masker whose voice can be softened to sing a warm, heartfelt chatter. The show contains language warnings and for good reason. Wanderer occasionally spices up his dialogue and texts with clumsy explanations and anecdotes, but he is not well-meaning, so he remains well-liked and justifiable.

Wanderer is joined by four musicians. Jeff Kingsbury is on the hook and he plays numerous instruments including a bath. Graham Scott is on keyboards and accordion with Eric Da Costa on various wooden bracelets and Shaina Silver-Baird on violin. Kingsbury and Scott never leave their posts but Da Costa and Silver-Baird make in order to play Chaim and Chaya, the two refugees they meet as they are being processed at Pier 21 in Halifax.

Chaya has a cold and her sister died of tuberculosis while Chaim has a rash that can be a sign of typhoid, so they are being banned. Chaim is immediately hit with Chaya but she is simply interested. He follows her to Montreal, talks to her father, and proposes. She accepts reluctantly and a love story filled with hesitation and tragedy begins to unfold.

Hannah Moscovitch is a co-creator of Old Stock: A Love Story of Refugees. Courtesy Alejandro Santiago

Calgary

It’s amazing how thrilling the Silver-Baird and Da Costa mines are from Moscovitch’s rich dialogue. Their wedding night ranges from hilarity to anxiety, and the birth of their first son drives the gamut from joy to fear. Because Chaim and Chaya are so real, we share in all their emotions, which makes Old Stock a real journey.

At first, Wanderer tells the audience that Chaya escaped before the violence happened at home, but Chaim saw them all. Moscovitch initially hides what happened to Chaim and Chaya in their homeland until much later, when these horrors are revealed, their blow is greater.

Barry’s scene is simple for Chaya and Chaim, but extremely extravagant for Wanderer, creating effective balance, and the whole show unfolds inside a transport container that sits on stage and is opened by the host and his puppet lovers.

OLD STOCK A rejected love story

Written by Hannah Moscovitch

Songs and music by Ben Caplan and Christian Barry

Set modeling and direction by Christian Barry

Submitted by Alberta Theater Projects and 2B Productions

At the Martha Cohen Theater until February 16th

Four CLASSES

