Celebrating its 50th anniversary year, the Lincoln Center Chamber Music Society presented a comprehensive program at the ongoing Calgary Pro Musica Society series last weekend at the University of Calgary’s Rozsa Center.

By itself, the two words “Lincoln Center” signify perfection of performance: Lincoln Center is home to the Metropolitan Opera and Alice Tully Hall, both major venues for high-caliber music. The Lincoln Center Chamber Music Society shares this passion for perfection and regularly sends various bands of instrumentalists and singers to concert societies throughout North America, including the Calgary Pro Musica Society, with performers drawn from the ephelon the top of the chamber musicians.

This was certainly the case with the specific wording of the performers who came to Calgary. Among them was Wu Han, a very experienced pianist, known for impressive credit, and also co-host of the organization. Performers also included cellist Clive Greensmith, many years with the Tokyo String Quartet and heard last year in Calgary with the Montrose Trio. But there were also younger performers, including violinist Paul Huang and violinist Matthew Lipman, both of whom proved to match their most famous colleagues in the beauty of musical tone and expressiveness.

The program was very pleased to introduce the popular Piano Quartet, No. 1, Gabriel Fauré, in C minor, as the concert center. Delightfully described as “butter and cream” by pianist Wu Han, the Fauré quartet gave all four performers the opportunity to show their stuff, with many virtuosic passages, warmly expressive melody, and a wonderful sense of musical purpose unity. and ours.

While all the pieces were in French, this does not mean that the music is just bloodless, cerebral and sharp. The Fauré Quartet, in particular, needs meat games that require a wide range of tonal colors and an expanded dynamic range. And this is what was heard in this catchy tale of one of the best and most appealing works of the Fauré room.

The fleet’s scherzo movement was filled with humor and charm – a beautiful bagatelle coming and going like a scent of perfume. And the final move, potentially a jarring affair in smaller hands, brought the quartet to an impressive finish, the final sprint to the end treated with fine judgment in the ensemble sound and a sense of peak fulfillment.

The program opened with Piano Trio No. 1 of Saint-Saens, an early work by the composer that suggests Mendelssohn’s influence on his speed and basic simplicity following a compilation of notes. Like the scherzo movement mentioned earlier, the trio passed in a charming way, nothing underscored in red but all ideas presented with grace and beauty.

Most of the piano playing is actually very difficult, as it requires great speed and control in a gentle dynamic. Here, Wu Han’s excellent technical skills shone through gossamer-crossed works and, in the slow expressive movement, there were some very refined violin and cello games as well.

The third work on the program was The Little Sonata played by Maurice Ravel for Violin and Cello. Free and objective in style, she showed Ravel as a master of angular but expressive melodic lines and intricate counterpoint. Violinist Paul Huang was particularly brilliant here, his Guarneri violin filling the hall with the sweetest, purest violin sound.

After a very warm response from the audience, the performers offered the slow movement of Robert Schumann’s Piano Quartet as an encore, a movement that favors tunes for violin and cello. As beautiful as the previous music was, the encore was, perhaps, even better.

Lincoln Center room players have appeared several times before in the Calgary Pro Musical series, each time in a different configuration. This particular was certainly as good as any previous group of players and gave it full value.

