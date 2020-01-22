advertisement

If you are a fan of a sports supermini but your budget is tight, I have good news. Suzuki has a treat for you.

It’s fun and fiery Swift is now available in a special “Attitude” version and that means that if you manage to find around £ 13,000 for the normally entry-level SZ3 version, by choosing an Attitude, you will receive a range of free goodies.

To adapt to the name, the add-ons of this edition give it a sporty and pleasant look compared to the rather conservative model on which it is based.

By choosing this version, your car will be equipped with carbon effect dividers, skirts and diffusers around the bottom of the car, a mesh grille at the front and a large spoiler at the rear.

The carbon effect trim is part of the Attitude set, including a neat “diffuser”

You’ll also get bigger 16-inch wheels, front fog lights, rear glass, special badges and a range of awesome paint options.

Inside, the Attitude looks more like the SZ3, so you’ll find air conditioning, Bluetooth, and power front windows are included. However, you now get the touchscreen infotainment system, which has Android Auto and Apple Car Play.

There is only one choice of engine, and it’s the basic 1.2-liter naturally aspirated gasoline unit. It only has 89 horsepower, but in such a light car, it’s actually enough to make it lively and help you take advantage of its fun driving dynamics and sharp controls.

The interior is based on the SZ3 standard

Suzuki swifts have always been dumped from small bundles of joy when cornering. On a country road, its light weight of around 900 kg means that you will be rewarded with wonderful agility and its lack of body roll means that it reacts well to intransigent people.

This lightness will also contribute to fuel economy. The engine may not have a turbo and require a lot of turns to wake it up properly, but driven reasonably, you have to manage 50 mpg and the CO2 emissions are also fiscally advantageous.

But it’s the price that really brings out the Attitude. Sure, you could get a Ford Fiesta or a Volkswagen Polo for that money, but that would only be the very basic version.

Here’s a car that offers as much fun as its rivals, but also offers goodies that you certainly wouldn’t expect for such a small amount of money.

It’s as much a bargain as a hoot. Take one until they last.

