Murray Chalmers has been a regular at The View for 13 years, it’s his local. But, he says, if the food is really very good, don’t the prices prevent it from becoming a real neighborhood restaurant?

The View has been my local for 13 years. At that time, it went from a popular village pub serving good food (their majestic steak pie even impressed my late mother, the self-anointed Queen of Lochee pie) to a Scottish tapas restaurant and now its current embodiment.

What is it now? Well, for a local place – the only place to eat in this small village – it certainly hits over its weight with the menu and the food.

Unfortunately, like the ambitious cuisine, the prices are high – an already expensive dinner menu offers galore supplements (there were four in the evening when we had dinner, including a supplement for a single cheese taken for dessert) – and really prevents that from becoming a real neighborhood restaurant that you might consider visiting regularly.

The view from the view.

I would love to come here once a week. You know how it goes, especially in winter; you get to wednesday, it’s dark, there is no food in the house, no leftovers in the fridge and the week has already taken its toll on your energy levels and your mood.

You just want to walk around a simple but complicated place, serving a damn good food and a glass of red balls to wash it? Instant lightness – work done; life is sweeter. This should be The View for Wormiteers and Taysiders nearby.

But going to The View has become rather more for a special occasion than a weekly visit – it’s just not affordable enough and the prices take it out of what we plan to pay for a simple dinner.

Of course, there is a dinner menu served between Sunday and Thursday in which two dishes are £ 25 and three are £ 30.

The lunch menu consists of two courses for £ 23 and they are pragmatic enough to also offer a menu of open sandwiches from £ 9. But £ 23 for two courses is still not cheap when, for example, The River Café in London, one of the best restaurants in the UK, currently offers a two course menu for £ 28.

Goat fritters with orange marmalade and cherry tomatoes.

I don’t want to work on this point – and of course, it is ridiculous to ignore the differences in operations and economies of scale between a small Fife restaurant and a major and much larger icon of metropolitan gastronomy – but I think this is an important point to make at a time when disposable income is falling and people find it more difficult and eat less at restaurants. People would eat more here if prices were lowered.

So, to the food. Well, that’s pretty good, really – some are great. My gravadlax of salmon, king shrimp and pea sprouts, orange and a dill vinaigrette was tasty and looked pretty as a picture. But it’s really more to assemble than to cook, so what about the extra £ 3? The salmon was not much better than what I can buy at the Dunkeld smoker or at a good local grocery store.

It should not be considered a luxury product requiring a supplement; even the idea of ​​it seems so cheap and as irritating as a pin stuck in the throat.

David’s goat cheese and sesame donuts, orange marmalade, cherry tomatoes and aged balsamic were a reasonable appetizer, but, again, nothing really celebrated good vegetarian food – what you could expect you at this price. But it was good.

Local pheasant breast with cream of mushrooms, spinach, black pudding, crispy potatoes Potato gnocchi, blue cheese sauce, vegetable pakora and arugula leaves.

My main dish was really excellent. The local pheasant breast, cream of mushroom, spinach, black pudding breadcrumbs and crispy potatoes were just right for quelling the January blues.

The pheasant was nicely cooked and the accompaniments sounded so well that the £ 5 supplement seemed worth it.

But in the cold light of day, I have to question the very outdated idea of ​​charging extra for certain foods that are considered luxury.

Is the pheasant a luxury? In terms of a supermarket, it can be considered as such, but I bought it for a fifth or less from the butcher a few kilometers from Newport. It’s not like we’re talking about Chateaubriand here.

David’s vegetarian gnocchi main dish was a disaster because the gnocchi just weren’t cooked. Served with a blue cheese sauce and, for some unfathomable reason, a vegetable pakora, it was the kind of dish that seemed to multiply over the minutes, both on the plate and in the mouth.

In the mouth, it swelled and resisted all chewing attempts, like an uncooked fermenting mass frantically seeking your windpipe like a last chance salon.

How could someone let this out of the kitchen?

In all honesty, I have to say that the next night I had pasta in the legendary Valvona and Crolla in Edinburgh which was so al dente that I could have plugged a leak with it.

If that is one thing, do NOT do it because, really, if you tolerate that, your children will be next … the pasta and the gnocchi must be cooked!

Hot Belgian chocolate tart, cherry sorbet and vanilla cream.

Fortunately, the dessert at The View was fantastic. The hot Belgian chocolate pie, cherry sorbet and vanilla cream were perfect and worth crossing the rivers, I would say. Great stuff and one of the best desserts we have eaten in ages.

I really like The View, which doesn’t seem obvious from the above.

The food is excellent (I write the gnocchi as an aberration), the service is ace and the atmosphere is charming. It’s very discreet. They open for breakfast and lunch and are smart enough to include a roll of bacon for £ 3.50 in their breakfast menu. A full breakfast is a reasonable £ 10. It’s awesome.

I am just frustrated that the main price places it almost in the area of ​​gastronomy, which makes it a destination restaurant rather than a restaurant accessible to everyone, especially families.

Recently, they introduced themed evenings, which lowers prices a bit; the burger evening I went to was fun and the food was good. I greatly admire what they do here; they try hard and ultimately what they offer is so good.

Few people are lucky enough to have a place like this in their village. It’s just that, for me, there is such a disparity between what they offer and the prices they charge – and that’s what stops me and, I think, other villagers using it like a real local restaurant that we can support more by going there more often.

If they could find that gap between the pub they were and what they have become, I think it would be a win / win for all of us. I hope so.

The View 38/50

Naughton Rd, Wormit, Newport-on-Tay DD6 8NE

t: 01382 542287

w: view-restaurant.co.uk

Price: 2 course dinner £ 30. 3 lessons £ 38; dinner menu from Sunday to Thursday 2 courses £ 25. 3 courses £ 30; main course lunch £ 16. 2 courses £ 23. 3 courses £ 28; breakfast from £ 3.

Value: 6/10

Menu: 7/10

Atmosphere: 8/10

A service: 10/10

Food: 7/10

