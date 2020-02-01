advertisement

Star Blake Lively is still an underestimated onscreen chameleon in Reed Morano’s cool action film.

Forgive the unfathomable title: Reed Morano’s “The Rhythm Section” will explain away his unpleasant name in due course, although it will likely only stimulate viewers to wish for something even stranger to sum up the filmmaker’s third feature film. A pithy anti-James Bond thriller about the futility of revenge and the limits of violence, “The Rhythm Section”, could just as well be called “This Hurts a Lot” because the adaptation of Mark Burnell’s novel played with Blake Lively leaves its mark on his star and audience. “I don’t want to be healed,” Livelys Stephanie snorts at someone halfway through the dark drama, about as close to an ethos as her nihilistic antihero has to offer.

This does not mean that it is not mandatory or that it will not evolve if the puzzle continues. It’s less a film about secret spies and global conspiracies (though the stuff is there too) than an investigation into the price of guilt and the weight of trauma. Lively sets off with one of her best performances ever and one that unexpectedly speaks for giving the actress a real action franchise next time. Lively, one of the most underrated chameleons in contemporary cinema, rushes into the role with enthusiasm (the actress injured herself so badly in a fight scene that the production had to be suspended) is by no means surprising, however unfortunate it was.

However, the physicality of Live’s performance goes beyond these fight scenes – and these are impressive fight scenes, grainy and bloody, every punch and grunt jump off the screen. Its job is not just to embody an untested, accidentally made assassin, but a woman living in a visceral trauma. The global film starts at Stephanie’s deepest point: three years after a terrible tragedy that her entire family (mom, dad, brother, sister, who were all featured in flashbacks about the film’s credits), the former Oxford whiz kid lives in one makeshift brothel in London when a new customer reveals that he really is an undercover reporter who has a crazy story to tell.

Stephanie’s family died in a plane crash, but what Keith (Raza Jaffrey) tells her only turns the knife into her life-consuming anger and guilt: it wasn’t an accidental accident, it was a terrorist attack that claimed hundreds of lives in the process important goal offing. Stephanie has nothing left to lose and eventually decides to seek out and care for everyone involved – “forcibly,” she explains to an ally – even though she has no prior knowledge of combat, espionage, or other related dark arts.

It is a convincing but not a complex action, as the straight arrow slowly merges into something unnecessarily complicated. Stephanie’s anger is understandable, but some of the twists that result from it are unlikely, and the relationships she builds on her path are unlikely (especially one that takes root in the last act of the film). Burnell’s script (the author adapted his own novel for the film, his first project in the field of filmmaking) works hard to sell Jude Law’s appearance as an unexpected mentor, and he and Lively show enough chemistry as a disagreeable ally to wrinkle all over bandage to smooth their films. (Sterling K. Brown, who appears essentially as the male lead in the second half of the film, is not that easy to spot.)

Against the background of Morano’s background, the film was shot in cinematography and is often based on Stephanie’s limited view. The compositions of the cameraman Sean Bobbitt are both cool and stimulating and are ideal for Morano’s tough fight sequences that make the already blatant scenes even stronger. A dizzying chase with a single car halfway through the film appears to be blinded by someone sitting next to Stephanie and serves as a hell of a counter-argumentation in film of other, more sophisticated sequences in similar films.

Despite all the bite, a sheer black comedy runs through the film even in the darkest moments, a risk that pays off while others falter. (Law’s anonymous ex-MI6 agent drives a battered Stephanie to improve through rigorous training, and Lively’s answers bring the laughs that she and Morano easily bring in.) A dissonant soundtrack of cheeky songs distracts more than anything, and often is it Hans Zimmer (literally) pulse pulse score, which proves to be most effective with driving tension and emotion.

The film’s greatest asset is in: Despite her energy and her training, which was published by Jude Law, Stephanie is not an instant super spy. That’s not enough to suddenly turn someone into a new wave, and stopping at important moments is what “The Rhythm Section” pulsates through an ending that’s as messy and big as Stephanie’s pain. That everything is only asking for a sequel (Burnell’s book has so far produced three successive novels) is his last trick, not because action stars like “The Rhythm Section” always seem to be in line for franchise treatment, but because they do are unique enough to actually deserve to break through the crowd. Not every thriller gets a happy ending, but at least Stephanie makes her hit hard enough to play a role.

Note B

“The Rhythm Section” is currently in theaters.

