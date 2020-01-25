advertisement

Sundance: Maite Alberdi’s delightful character study is about an old, undercover man in a nursing home who discovers more than the job demands.

Documentaries that are hiding create a certain thrill, and “The Mole Agent” embodies this allure. The enchanting character study by Chilean director Maite Alberdi turns out to be a complicated spy thriller in which an 83-year-old widower enters a nursing home at the behest of a private investigator. The plan goes wrong with all sorts of weird and touching results that are so well put together in the fictional tropics that it asks for an American remake.

But as much as such a product may appeal to content-hungry companies, it would be superfluous right from the start, because “The Mole Agent” is already one of the most heartwarming spy films of all time – a rare combination of genres that only works so well because it works sneaks up on you

advertisement

It starts with an unusual request: Detective Rómulo Aitken, a former criminal officer, advertises in the newspaper for a man between 80 and 90 years of age who makes a three-month appearance. In his office shadowed by Noir, he interviews a number of curious gentlemen who are fascinated by the prospect of a new opportunity their age. While the montage of conversations piles up and they are carried away by a hokey spy theme, “The Mole Agent” creates the charming, playful energy that it carries through the following 84 minutes.

connected

connected

Rómulo finally chose the likeable Sergio Chamy – both men can only be recognized by their first names, an ironic mistake that is only remedied by the film’s credits – and immediately gets to work. Sergio is a skinny guy whose stunned expression makes it difficult to say if he is up to the challenge. He seems to be the right unsuspecting figure to carry Rómulo’s covert agenda. As the detective explains, his client is the daughter of a woman at the San Francisco Nursing Home who fears that her mother has been a victim of abuse. Sergio has to infiltrate the house, approach the woman and report on his results at every step.

Rómulo equips his agents with a number of hidden cameras (one in a pen, the other in glasses), and while this high-tech assemblage for 007 may be easy enough to get to work, Sergio’s biggest challenge is to use it a smartphone. The gags write themselves – the luddit haunted – and play just until he has found the core of his new toys so that the mission can advance to the next level. To alleviate the concerns of Sergio’s daughter, Rómulo explains that Sergio must report on his mission at every turn, while a film team – supposedly on the pretext of making a traditional documentary about the nursing home – records his progress.

Sergio is a dutiful soldier, but as soon as he arrives at the nursing home, the mission hits all sorts of mistakes, mostly because he’s so charmer that he can’t help but be the center of attention. Sergio is a kind man who gives comfort to many of the lonely people at home. Using WhatsApp, he sends Romulo detailed audio reports and documents his aimless days in which the detective is frustrated by the lack of progress. The result is just as appealing as it sounds: Sergio’s voice-over becomes the driving force behind the story, as his innocent, meandering perspective takes control and the film keeps opening up to the wistful and melancholy mini-stories of the various new friends Sergio in its orbit.

Although Sergio is moving slowly, he is not irresponsible and eventually discovers his goal – a withdrawn woman named Sonía Perez who dodges his friendly approach (“Don’t be so obvious,” Rómulo asks him), while Sergio is convinced that she is doing something must hide. Through a series of exciting developments, Sergio captivates his subject in the apartment (a shot in which Sonía slowly walks across the terrace while Sergio follows nearby embodies the appeal of many punchlines).

Here “The Mole Agent” undergoes a silent transformation. Although Sergio’s mission delivers real results, it takes the story in a seductive new direction that focuses more on moving observations of the lonely milieu than on the mystery at hand. While Sonía shakes him off, Sergio befriends many other residents, including a senile woman who is on the phone with her dead mother and another, the lifelong virgin Bertita, who falls in love with him so much that she begins to love her To speculate marriage. Over time, Sergio became so popular that he even crowned the king of the nursing home in a boisterous brag that once again takes him away from his job. At the same time, he makes his way to a new person – by picking up on his mortality and finding a new meaning to enlighten the lives of others who need his companionship. “Your brain can really betray you,” Sergio muses as he becomes more and more aware of his true calling.

As much as “The Mole Agent” enjoys the amusement in his scenario, Alberdi lets the reality of the scene take its toll – tearful admissions of loneliness permeate the process, followed by rages and even death, while Sergio’s diary entries increase introspectively and the referential genre flourishes and gives way to real life. “The Mole Agent” may not look like a documentary, but it does form a poetic finale that is permeated with emotional authenticity.

Alberdi’s documentaries often use this subtle touch to explore unusual personal stories, from 2011 “The Lifeguard” (it sounds) to 2017 “The Grown-Ups”, a lighthearted story that revolves around a group of middle-aged classmates for Down syndrome. “The Mole Agent” takes advantage of this potential and clarifies it by redefining narrative clichés, by giving them new potential in a meaningful story.

Sergio may not have James Bond’s bragging rights, but his virtuous journey has an exciting quality that goes a step further than the path of an average hero. Sergio doesn’t have to uncover all the clues to identify the real culprit – lack of empathy for abandoned old souls – and he’s all too eager to save the day.

Note: A

“The Mole Agent” premiered at the World Cinema Documentary Competition at the Sundance Film Festival 2020. Sales are currently targeted in the United States.

Register: Stay up to date on the latest film and television news! Sign up for our email newsletter here.

advertisement